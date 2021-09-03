Strictly's Ola Jordan reveals her nerves after baby Ella's 'first' big trip The star is mum to one-year-old Ella

Former Strictly Come Dancing pros James and Ola Jordan are doting parents to their baby girl, Ella, and they recently took her to London for the first time as they attended a Cybex Global party.

And despite Ella having a lovely time in the capital city, Ola later took to Instagram to explain why she felt "nervous" ahead of the trip.

Loading the player...

WATCH: James and Ola Jordan's baby daughter gets her first haircut

Alongside a picture of her and James holding baby Ella, and her new stuffed bear, the professional dancer wrote: "Ella's first time in London Town and she absolutely loved it.

"Even though she might not look it on the picture. I felt really nervous taking her on the train and to the event but it was so much fun."

She added: "Thank you @cybex_global for a fab party yesterday Ella loved it and she adores her new teddy."

And in a small clip shared by the 38-year-old, it was clear to see how delighted Ella was with the toy, as she twirled around while giving it a huge cuddle.

The couple took Ella to London for the first time

Fans were amazed by the beautiful images, as one wrote: "She is such a darling," another added: "Aw, she's such a cutie," and a third observed: "She definitely looks like she loves her bear."

The family-of-three live in Maidstone, Kent, and have previously shared exclusive pictures of their home with HELLO!

The property, which the couple have described as their "forever home", comes complete with a swimming pool, a gym and even a huge walk-in wardrobe where Ola displays her glitterball trophy, that she won with Chris Hollins.

Their stunning walk-in wardrobe is a riot of colour, with dazzling stage costumes seen hanging from the open rails. The room also has a dressing table and mirror, along with a drawer unit at the centre to offer extra storage space.

Ella's trip to London isn't her only recent first, as the tot recently got her first haircut.

Ola has a close bond with her daughter

Speaking about the milestone, James said: "It was so sweet! Ola had done a photoshoot and at the end, the hair and makeup artist Alice said, 'Would you like me to cut Ella's hair?' We were like, 'Ok, cool, let's do it'.

But Ella was so tired and she kept pushing Alice away at the beginning." Ola added: "I said, 'Give her five minutes and she's going to fall asleep and let's cut it then.'"

So Ella had her haircut when she slept. We wish we could do that too!

