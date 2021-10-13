Andy Murray is supported by fans as he makes rare comment about family life The tennis champion shares four children with wife Kim

Andy Murray paid a short but sweet tribute to his family after losing in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells in California.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the two-time Wimbledon champion shared a photo of himself on the court with his eyes closed and mouth open wide.

The star self-deprecatingly wrote: "I don't know if I’m happy or sad in this photo but certainly ugly [shrug emoji]."

His caption then took on an earnest tone as he thanked the tournament organisers and made a rare reference to his family.

"Thanks to everyone here @bnpparibasopen for giving me the opportunity to play here again. Hopefully I'll see you all again in March. Home time now to see the [four children emoji]," he wrote.

Andy shares three daughters and a son with his wife Kim, who he married in Scotland back in 2015.

The couple share four children

While he no doubt will be happy to be reunited, especially as Kim turned 33 on Tuesday, it was clearly disappointing for the star not to have progressed further.

His fans were quick to buoy him up with their supportive remarks, however, with one writing: "Keep positive, Andy. You’ve lost to the eventual champion in your last two tournaments and was a break ahead in both - pushing them closer.

"Perhaps you’ve lost again here to the eventual champion. A tournament win is around the corner. Keep going!"

Others agreed, chiming in: "Keep on going Andy, you're getting better and better," and: "There's certain players who step on court and bring excitement, create an atmosphere... you're probably the greatest at doing that. A true sportsman and a true inspiration."

