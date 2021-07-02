The surprising way Andy Murray announced his children's births The Wimbledon champion keeps his home life private

Wimbledon champion Andy Murray shares four children with his wife Kim Sears - Sophia, five, Edie, three, one-year-old son Teddie and a baby girl who was born in March.

The tennis player is known for keeping his personal life extremely private, so much so that his fourth child was born in secret during the UK's third coronavirus lockdown.

MORE: Andy Murray's £5million family home with wife Kim is too beautiful – inside

Loading the player...

WATCH: Andy and wife Kim play tennis together

While many celebrities and sports stars excitedly announce their newborn's arrival on their social media pages, Andy and Kim have their own unique way of sharing their happy news, and it's much lower key. In fact, one could say they often don't tell the press at all!

Tennis player Andy Murray and wife Kim

When the couple welcomed their fourth baby, a little girl, in March 2021, the news broke via SunSport. The paper revealed that Andy would not be competing in the ATP Tour event in Dubai as expected.

The tennis champ initially declined to reveal whether he and Kim had had a boy or a girl, but it was later discovered the couple had welcomed a daughter.

MORE: Wimbledon pros' insane homes: Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams and more

A journalist gives Andy a pink babygrow!

In November 2019, news of the couple's third child's birth came from an unusual source – Andy's grandfather, Roy Erskine!

Roy, 88, told The Sun of new arrival Teddie: "It's a wee boy. He was born during the week, I don’t know what his name is yet. My wife is away down, she went down this morning."

The pair welcomed their second child, a girl named Edie, in November 2017, with the happy news breaking just 24 hours after Andy competed in a charity tennis event at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow.

Andy with his brother Jamie, mum and wife

MORE: Kate Middleton surprises at Wimbledon in dreamy retro polka dots

However, with their first baby's birth Sophie Olivia, in February 2016, the family did put out an official announcement. Their firstborn arrived two weeks after Andy flew back to Britain after competing in the Australian Open!

Andy's agent released a statement announcing that "the family are doing well".

Shortly before the birth, Andy, the devoted husband said he would quit the Australian Open if Kim went into premature labour, and fly back halfway across the world to be at his wife's side. Aw!

"I'd be way more disappointed winning the Australian Open and not being at the birth of the child," Andy said at Perth's Hopman Cup event. Luckily, the Scotsman didn't have to make a speedy return as Kim gave birth in February as predicted.

Andy and Kim on their wedding day

Andy first met his wife Kim at a party for the US Open in 2005. At the time, Kim was travelling with her father, Nigel, who was head of the women's section of the lawn tennis association in England.

Their romance developed quickly but the couple managed to keep it under wraps as they spent time getting to know each other.

The couple tied the knot on 11 April 2015 with Kim stepping out in a bespoke Swarovski crystal-encrusted gown by Jenny Packham to marry her tennis champion.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.