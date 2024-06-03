24 best Father's Day gifts: Unique, cool & sentimental ideas for the man in your life

Shopping for your dad isn't easy - they're notoriously hard to buy for after all. But we wanted to find the unique gifts to show you care this Father's Day, even if it's with a bottle of his desired booze or a sentimental gift to show your love and gratitude, we've got just the thing.

Check out our Father's Day Gift Guide below and send heartfelt gifts to dads, stepdads, grandads and dad-figures to put a smile on their faces. From Tom Hardy-worthy fragrances that he'll love, to an F1-style ride, and a pizza maker for wannabe chefs, we've shopped around so you don't have to.

How we found the best Father's Day gifts

Budget: Not all budgets are made equal so we wanted to showcase gifts from various price points. Some siblings might do a joint Father's Day gift or some might just prefer cheap and cheerful comedy gifts.

Not all budgets are made equal so we wanted to showcase gifts from various price points. Some siblings might do a joint Father's Day gift or some might just prefer cheap and cheerful comedy gifts. Hobbies: Often with men you tailor the gifts to their hobbies. My dad loves his golf, but your dad might be a fan of F1, football, BBQ or loves finding new tech.

Often with men you tailor the gifts to their hobbies. My dad loves his golf, but your dad might be a fan of F1, football, BBQ or loves finding new tech. Unique: There are lots of unique suggestions within this edit, as we wanted this feature to be as helpful as possible.

Shop the best Father's Day gifts

1/ 24 NotOnTheHighStreet Personalised Dog Dad Mug © NotOnTheHighStreet Perfect for a dog dad How cute is this? Whether it's a gift from the kids, or from his pooch, this special personalised gift is ideal for the coolest dog dad in town! Personalise this mug to look just like him.

2/ 24 Gorgeous Brewery Craft Beer Selection © Gorgeous Brewery Perfect for the beer loving dad

John Lewis has plenty of Father's Day gift ideas, but this set of craft beers is an affordable treat for dad that he'll definitely enjoy this Father's Day. One happy customer wrote: "These beers are a brilliant gift and very enjoyable. The presentation box is great and they are quality beers."

3/ 24 Drew & Cole Breakfast Sandwich Maker © Drew & Cole Perfect for the dad who loves a kitchen gadget

If your dad is obsessed with his takeaway breakfast sandwiches, he'll love this nifty gadget for the kitchen. Make delicious breakfast sandwiches in just 4 steps with this Drew & Cole Breakfast Sandwich Maker. It works with muffins, crumpets, bagels and more. And, you can also use it to create mini pizzas, taco cups, and even desserts.



4/ 24 Personalised Leather Hanging Wash Bag © Etsy View offer Perfect for the dad who is always on the go

Now, this is a luxury leather hanging wash bag. The handmade product is great for keeping his toiletries in at home or on his holidays! It can be personalised for free, and it can be embossed with initials, name or short message in gold, black or "blind" (no colour, just heat) to really add the finishing touch. Inside, there is a water-proof inner-lining to the 2 zip up sections, an elasticated netted section and a transparent popper section to keep things organised.

5/ 24 Retro Radio Set View offer For the vintage-loving dad If your dad loves his music and loves his retro vibes, this LEGO retro radio is the thing to keep him busy on a rainy Saturday afternoon. Comprising of 906 pieces, he can build this replica of a 1970s transistor radio which actually plays sounds! An innovative sound brick lets you turn the dial and hear the music play. How cool is that?

6/ 24 Nespresso Vertuo Pop Automatic Pod Coffee Machine © Nespresso For the coffee loving dad Working exclusively with the Nespresso Vertuo Pods, it couldn't be easier to use thanks to its simple one-button operation system. Capable of making five different drink sizes, dad can brew his coffee in bulk or tailor it for a normal mug, or a smaller shot of espresso – the choice is all his.



7/ 24 Cadbury Dairy Milk 'Love You Dad' Bar (850g) © Cadbury View offer Perfect for a chocoholic dad

This isn't any old chocolate bar, this is adorned with an elegant Love You Dad title. The perfect gift for dads who love something sweet after dinner.

8/ 24 'Horrible Balls' Father's Day Golf Set © Horrible Balls Perfect for the golf dad

If your dad is a golf dad like mine, he'll love this gift from Amazon. Inside you get three balls, three tees and a marker. The perfect funny balls to give for father's day or birthday.

9/ 24 Personalised Metal Photo Print © PrezzyBox Perfect for the sentimental daddy

This beautiful copper metal photo print will be a joy for dad to open on Father's Day. Held together with solid stainless steel and rivets and printed on coated wood, you can personalise it with any photo and memorable message, making it a great personal gift for dad. Would make a great first Father's Day gift.



10/ 24 Dior Sauvage Eau De Parfum © Dior Beauty Perfect for the dad who likes his luxury scents Sauvage Elixir features an intoxicating heart of spices, a tailor-made lavender essence and a blend of rich woods forming the signature of its powerful, lavish and captivating trail.

11/ 24 Personalised Apron © Getting Personal View offer Perfect for the dad who's the king of the coals

Whether he's an aspiring master chef or loves being king of the barbie - this would be the perfect gift! It comes in black or green, and reads 'BBQ King' and can be embroidered with a name or message in white stitching to appear above. Made from a soft, thick and durable cotton fabric that's both stylish and practical, the apron has two handy pockets at the front to store those BBQ essentials.

12/ 24 Ooni Karu 12G Essentials Bundle © Ooni View offer Perfect for the dad who loves pizza

If your dad loves pizza, this is a perfect gift. It might not be the newest design, but it's a bundle that makes for a really good gift. With Ooni, dad can cook authentic, flame-cooked pizza in just 60 seconds. This pizza-making bad boy is ready to start cooking in 15 minutes or less as they heat up to 500˚C-double the temperature of a domestic oven and that searing temperature you need for incredible Neapolitan style pizza. A Father's Day gift that is the ultimate gift for the whole family. In this bundle you'll find Ooni Karu 12G Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven Ooni Pizza Peel (12″ (30cm) - Fyra 12 • Koda 12 • Karu 12 • Volt 12 • Karu 12G • Koda 2 Max) Carry Cover for Ooni Karu 12 Gas Burner for Ooni Karu 12

13/ 24 Elemis The First Class Grooming Edit Gift Set © Elemis View offer Perfect for the dad who likes his skincare This giftable grooming set features a travel-friendly edit with five staples within an exclusive ELEMIS travel bag to cleanse, exfoliate, hydrate and smooth skin, for a rejuvenated complexion. You will find the Deep Cleanse Facial Wash 50ml, Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Pads 14pk, Pro-Collagen Marine Cream for Men 15ml, Ice Cool Foaming Shave Gel 100ml, and Pro-Collagen Vitality Eye 4ml, not to mention a very cool travel bag. This collection is the ultimate way to upgrade a grooming routine - and dad will love you for it this Father's Day.

14/ 24 Glenfiddich Whisky © Glenfiddich Perfect for the dad who loves whisky

This would make a special gift for your dad if he's a fan of whisky. This bottle was launched to celebrate the 125th anniversary of Glenfiddich's opening, with spirit running from the stills on Christmas day 1887. If you're looking for something a little extra special, you could opt for a personalised Glenfiddich that will blow him away.

15/ 24 Tefal OptiGrill+ © Tefal Perfect for the dad who loves to cook with the grill With six cooking programmes and a cooking indicator, dishes are sure to be cooked to perfection. The OptiGrill+ is ideal for grilling meat and vegetables when it’s too rainy for a barbeque, or just when a cheese toastie is calling his name.



16/ 24 Father's Day Chocolate Hamper View offer For the dad who has a sweet tooth For the sweet-toothed pops, give him a hamper of goodies that only he can enjoy! Love Cocoa's Chocolate Hamper is filled with sweet treats he'll not want to share, including truffles, bars of choccy and presented in a stylish box too.

17/ 24 VistaPrint Photo Book © VistaPrint View offer Perfect for the snap happy dad

Show your dad how much he means to you this Father’s Day with a custom gift from VistaPrint. Whether he’s into sports, food or home decorating, you can upload photos, designs and messages onto a memorable keepsake of your choice to bring a smile to his face each time he sees it. We love the photo books to take your photo from your phone to a precious book.

18/ 24 Jo Malone London Cypress & Grapevine Cologne Intense © Jo Malone London Perfect for the dad who wants to smell like Tom Hardy

In case you've been hiding under a rock, actor Tom Hardy is the new face of Jo Malone London and Cypress & Grapevine Cologne Intense is theThe aromatic notes of cypress trees unite with the warmth of grapevine and the sensuality of amber. A fresh and woody scent that leaves a lasting impression. Refined, distinctive and bold.



19/ 24 M&S Autograph 5pk Microskin Trunks © M&S Perfect for the dad who's tricky to shop for

If you're on the hunt for some premium trunks, try the M&S Autograph collection. They're made in a regular fit, from smooth microskin fabric with added stretch for easy movement. Each pair in this pack of five has a convenient fly front fastening, as well as a branded waistband for an authentic touch.



20/ 24 Apple Watch Series 9 © APPLE Perfect for the dad who loves to workout The ultimate accessory for the fitness lover and anyone looking to leading a healthier lifestyle. The Apple Watch Series 9 has incredible features including the ability to monitor and track your health and fitness, connect you to your loved ones and control your music from the comfort of your wrist.



21/ 24 Wahl Grooming Kit © Wahl Perfect for the dad who takes his grooming seriously

A travel grooming kit makes for a great present for your dad. Designed for on-the-go use, it contains a pocket-sized beard trimmer and a pocket-sized personal trimmer for ear and nose hair. It also Includes a pocket comb, nail clippers, nail file, scissors, tweezers, as well as a cleansing oil and brush for trimmer.



22/ 24 Single Seater Racing Car Driving Experience with Passenger Ride © Virgin Experience Days Perfect for the dad who's F1 obsessed

If your dad thinks he could do better than Lewis Hamilton or Max Verstappen, here's his chance to put his foot on the gas and show everyone what he's got. This is a way to get as close to a racing drive as you can with an electrifying drive in a single seater. As part of your experience, you’ll take to the passenger seat of a performance saloon car, for a high-speed ride as your expert instructor lets loose on the racing lines – the perfect finish to a brilliant day’s driving.

23/ 24 Daddy's Team Personalised Print © Etsy View offer Perfect for the dad who loves his home team How cute is this personalised print for the football fan in your life? Here he never has to choose between his favourite team on the pitch and his favourite team in his home.

