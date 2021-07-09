Andy Murray's wife Kim's wedding dress had major Kate Middleton vibes

Andy Murray and his wife Kim have been married for six years, but we still can't get over the bride's beautiful wedding dress by one of the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite designers.

The couple tied the knot at Dunblane Cathedral on 11 April 2015 and Kim chose a bespoke Swarovski crystal-encrusted gown by Jenny Packham. The ivory dress featured a full skirt, elbow-length sparkly sleeves and an open V-shaped back with embellished detailing around her waist.

East Sussex-born Kim completed her bridal look with glittering Jimmy Choo strappy heels and a three-metre bespoke silk tulle veil clipped into her brunette locks – which were styled into a half-up, half-down 'do and adorned with a Swarovski crystal Kalmia floral headdress.

Jenny Packham is a popular designer among the A-listers, including Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Aniston, Kate Hudson and, in particular, Kate Middleton. In fact, the Duchess has stepped out in numerous show-stopping gowns from the British brand – some of which have similarities to Kim's bridal outfit.

Andy Murray and Kim tied the knot on 11 April 2015

Take the pale pink sequin gown Kate first wore for a gala at Kensington Palace in 2011 with a similarly embellished waist, or the sparkly three-quarter sleeves of her floor-length dress at the British Embassy in Paris, or even her floaty V-neck during her appearance at Bond film Spectre. We're sure Kim's pretty wedding dress would get the royal's seal of approval!

The Duchess has also stepped out in Jenny Packham

Wimbledon star Andy, meanwhile, followed in the footsteps of his elder brother Jamie and chose to wear tartan Highland kilts and sporrans.

Andy first met his wife Kim at a party for the US Open in 2005, and the tennis pro popped the question in 2014 with a dazzling engagement ring worth around £200,000 – which is almost double the prize money he took home from this year's Wimbledon competition.

Kate Middleton's embellished gowns have had some similarities to Kim's

Speaking of Kim's huge circular diamond, David Allen of 77 Diamonds said: "Assuming Andy's penchant for sporting perfection was used for his diamond search then a high-quality diamond can be expected giving the ring a value of £150,000-200,000. Celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Kaley Cuoco and Jennifer Garner all sport similar cut engagement rings."

The couple now live in Surrey with their four children.

