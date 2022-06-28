Eva Mendes makes cheeky comment on partner Ryan Gosling's transformation The pair are also parents of two

Eva Mendes couldn't be more enamored with her partner Ryan Gosling right now as he goes through a resurgence in his Hollywood heartthrob phase.

The actor recently made heads turns with his gritty transformation for The Gray Man, followed quickly by a hunky makeover for Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie.

Appearing on a recent installment of The Talk, the actress shared what she thought of his new avatars, and she was happy with them both.

When asked about the viral photograph of Ryan's as Ken, she said: "I feel like my man has started a new renaissance, a 'Ken-aissance'."

The hosts and audience immediately started applauding and cheering her on, and she could only blush and say: "I see what's going on."

She was then shown a meme of the two images side-by-side and was asked to choose who she'd go with, and her answer couldn't have been more cheeky.

Eva commented on her partner's appearance for his latest projects

"Well, I'd definitely wanna spend my nights with The Gray Man and my days with Ken. That's a party, because Ken's fun. And The Gray Man…well, y'know," Eva added.

The Hitch star shared a clip from the interview on social media and wrote alongside it: "Talking about who I prefer to spend my nights with, and how my man started a new renaissance … a 'Kenaissance'."

Her fans were quickly left in stitches by her response and left comments like: "Awe…adorable," and: "I love all of this," as well as: "Oh my, that's it Eva … Let Kenaissance BE," with Rita Wilson simply sharing a slew of laughing emojis.

While Ryan doesn't have social media, Eva has been candid about her reactions to his latest projects and never misses the opportunity to gush over her partner, with whom she also shares two kids.

The actress has frequently gushed over Ryan's roles

She shared his image from The Gray Man and wrote: "My man making all my 1980's action star dreams come true," and similarly, when the still from Barbie dropped, she also said: "So. F. Funny. So. F. Good. So F excited for you to see this…#Thatsmyken."

