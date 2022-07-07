Kate Ferdinand defends divisive parenting decision

Rio Ferdinand's wife Kate Ferdinand was given an opportunity to defend her parenting on Wednesday during a fan Q&A when one of Kate's Instagram followers asked: "Why don't you show the kids faces? Not even Cree?"

The star gave a candid and detailed response. "As much as I would love to show you guys how funny, talented, cute and beautiful they all are. At the moment, we think it's important, especially given everything they have been through, that they can grow up without the added pressure of social media and everyone's opinions.

WATCH: Kate Ferdinand's son Cree waves his siblings off to school

"We all make mistakes, change and grow and as kids I think it's important to be able to do that without the world watching. Although, saying all of this, when they are of a certain age it's as much their decision as it is ours… I'm sure you will be seeing them all at some stage."

The star was honest about her parenting decision

Rio's first wife Rebecca Ellison sadly died of breast cancer in 2015 at 34 years old and two years later, Rio found love with former TOWIE star Kate.

Kate has been keen to keep Rebecca's memory alive for Rio's children, Lorenz, Tate, and Tia and takes being a stepmother very seriously, being conscious to respect their emotions through different stages.

Fans were amazed by Cree's height for his age

Rio and Kate's one-year-old son Cree has already been compared to his footballer father. In March, the adorable little boy was captured pointing out his "mama" on the television at home when she appeared on Loose Women, and fans were taken back by how tall he is already.

"He's so tall! My baby is a couple of weeks younger and half the size," wrote one and: "He's so tall bless him," agreed another. His father Rio is 6ft 2", so it won't be surprising if he grows up to be a tall chap.

