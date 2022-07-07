Victoria Beckham opens up about fears for 10-year-old daughter Harper The mother of four has given a candid interview

Victoria Beckham's 10-year-old daughter Harper Seven often features on the fashionista's Instagram feed, which has amassed over 30million followers, but the mother-of-four has admitted she's concerned about her daughter's future on social media.

Speaking candidly in an interview with Vogue Australia, where she graced the cover, Victoria detailed her worries about her young daughter in regard to body image and online content.

"Harper isn't on social media, so we don't have to worry about that just yet. But seeing how cruel people can be, yes it really does [concern me].

Victoria is worried for her daughter

"She's at that age where her body is going to start changing, but it's about making sure that we communicate a lot as a family and she surrounds herself with nice friends. But it is quite terrifying, I can't lie," she told the publication.

The topic came up as a result of her daughter commenting on her mother's risqué Spice Girls attire.

Victoria reported: "She actually said to me recently, 'Mummy, I've seen some pictures of you when you were in the Spice Girls and your skirts were just unacceptable. They were just too short.'

"And she was actually quite disgusted at how short my skirts were. I said, 'Are you never going to wear skirts like that?' She said, 'Absolutely not.' We'll see."

Responsible parent Victoria had to defend herself earlier in the year when fans were concerned about Harper drinking from a wine glass.

The mother-daughter duo are very close

The Spice Girls star shared a Mother's Day snap with Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper and in the picture her daughter was seen drinking from a wine glass.

Responding to comments, Victoria added: "(And Harper is drinking juice, not wine!!)," beneath her post.

Clearly wanting to be just like her mother, Harper Seven has her own skincare routine as well as an impressive array of mini-me outfits.

