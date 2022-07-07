Holly Willoughby's very rare comment about son's emotions The presenter normal keeps her family life private

Holly Willoughby may be well known for her This Morning presenting, but at home she is simply mum. On Thursday, the star made a very rare comment about one of her sons – and it sounds like he suffers with a very common problem.

MORE: 10 rare photos of Holly Willoughby's children Harry, Chester and Belle

In a news segment, Phillip Schofield revealed new research which confirms that not eating really can make us angry, and it seems as though Holly's household knows about this all too well. Holly admitted: "I know one of my sons in particular, if he doesn't eat, he gets really hangry, so we have to really keep an eye on him."

Loading the player...

WATCH: See the heartbreaking moment on This Morning when viewer breaks down

Holly didn't specify which of her son's has the issue as she is a mother to Harry, 12, as well as Chester, seven, and she also has a daughter called Belle who is 10 years old.

She shares her three children with her husband Dan Baldwin and the family live together in London in a beautiful home.

Holly has two sons with husband Dan

While the star is keen to keep their identities hidden from the public, she does still share snippets of family life on Instagram, choosing to conceal their faces either with emojis or clever camera angles.

MORE: Holly Willoughby's birth stories of her three children

LOOK: Holly Willoughby's idyllic childhood home is what dreams are made of

Speaking on This Morning early in 2021, to defend her decision, Holly explained: "I choose not to show my children's faces because I know that's the deal. If you show one photograph, then they're out there." She added: "They're for consumption for everybody, which is why I choose not to do it."

Recently Holly has been a lot more open about her personal life, detailing parts of it in her own book, Reflections. The star candidly admitted to feelings of anger in her long-term marriage.

Holly likes to keep her family out of the limelight

Holly wrote: "If I'm watching something on TV and my husband suddenly asks, 'Why are you watching this [expletive]?', it'll spark something deep inside and I will get disproportionately angry about it.

"But actually, I'm angry because I subconsciously feel as though someone's trying to control what I'm doing.

"My husband absolutely isn't trying to control me, but I'm getting a really strong reaction, so maybe I'm worried about control in my life."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.