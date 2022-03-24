Kate Ferdinand's son Cree takes after his dad Rio in sweet new photo

The Only Way is Essex star Kate Ferdinand and her footballer husband Rio have a one-year-old son called Cree – and fans have pointed out how he is just like his dad in a new Instagram photo.

The adorable little boy was captured pointing out his "mama" on the television at home when she appeared on Loose Women on Wednesday, and fans were taken back by how tall he is already. "He's so tall! My baby is a couple of weeks younger and half the size," wrote one and: "He's so tall bless him," agreed another.

WATCH: Kate Ferdinand shares her baby news with her family

His father Rio is 6ft 2", so it won't be surprising if he grows up to be a tall chap. Kate loves to share insights into their blended family home life, but she does choose to keep Cree's identity obscured with stickers or by choosing to photograph him from behind.

Fans noticed how tall Cree is

Kate is stepmother to Rio's children, Tate, 13, Lorenz, 15, and Tia, 10. Sadly, their birth mother Rebecca Ellison died from breast cancer in 2015.

Other fans used the post as a place to commend Kate for her honesty around being a step-mum. One left a lengthy post: "I know the challenges of being a step mum trying to do the right things and not say the wrong things but continue to be yourself. You are amazing, seeing your journey and how you've managed your way through this process has been inspiring.

"We all know there will always be difficult days but you are doing a brilliant job and to see the love the kids have for you melts my heart."

Kate is a stepmum to three children

During her interview on Loose Women, Kate admitted she was "naive" going into the family, becoming a step-parent. She said: "I was quite naive stepping into it. I thought I'd be fine. I didn’t really take into consideration the dynamics."

But as Kate's documentary, Rio and Kate: Becoming a Stepfamily, showed she is a kind and considerate mother figure to Rio's children, speaking openly to the whole family about their feelings and helping them cope with the grief of losing their mother.

Other celebrity step-parents include Emily MacDonagh, Christine Lampard and Penny Lancaster, who have all spoken out about the close bond with their stepkids.

