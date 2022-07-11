Geri Horner's son Monty is his mum's double in new photo – see pic The Spice Girl's son is growing so fast!

Geri Horner shared an adorable photograph of herself with her son Monty at the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday – and her little boy looks like his famous mum's double in the snap.

The former Spice Girl, 49, who is married to Red Bull Racing boss Christian Horner, 48, posted the picture on her Instagram page, which showed her carrying her five-year-old son Monty. The mother and son looked so similar with their gorgeous red locks.

Also in the photo is a girl believed to be Christian's daughter Olivia, nine, who he shares with his ex Beverley Allen. Olivia appears to have had her hair cut into a sweet bob since we last saw her.

Geri's fans loved the rare photo of Monty, who could be seen enjoying the motor racing whilst wearing his ear defenders.

Geri with her son Monty

One follower wrote: "Imagine being a little boy and getting to play with real race cars. Wow and then having a Spice Mummy. Blessed." Another said: "Monty is only little, but he will be as tall as you soon at this rate."

A third told the star: "You are so sweet & this is a beautiful moment!!!! Lovely mama."

We bet the children thoroughly enjoyed the day out – and Geri's follower is right… imagine having a dad who's a Formula One boss and a pop star for a mum!

Geri and her husband Christian Horner

We rarely see photos of Geri and Christian's children, however, the star mum recently shared another picture for Father's Day of her 16-year-old daughter Bluebell with her stepfather.

She wrote: Geri captioned the photographs with the message: "Happy Father's Day @christianhorner we love you so much. You’re the best daddy! To all the dads out there stepdads grandads we thank you."

Christian with his daughter Olivia and his stepdaughter Bluebell

Another image showed Christian with his arms around Bluebell as a little girl and his daughter Olivia enjoying a picturesque countryside walk surrounded by spring blossoms, including bluebells.

In a 2020 interview with The Times, Geri opened up about family life, saying: "My children have given me so much joy. But they have challenged me as well, having a 14-year-old daughter… I can't even say in case she kills me! I'm very mindful that the teenage years are a period where support and sensitivity is needed."

