Geri Horner reveals secret hobby in rare photo with son Monty The former Spice Girls singer is a mum-of-two

Geri Horner (née Halliwell) is one doting mum to her two children, but even she needs some downtime, and on Saturday she revealed one of her hobbies.

READ: Geri Horner set for major £30k house change with colossal structure

The star admitted that like many across the nation, she is an avid reader, as she shared a pair of photos of herself and son Monty, five, in a bookshop. In the first photo, Geri was browsing the aisles for something for herself, and she carried a book about endangered animals. She also had another book in her arms, although the title was obscured, and she stood in front of a bookshelf that mostly featured books with red or white spines.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Geri Horner and children enjoy day out at the zoo

The second snap saw her in the children's section with her young son, as he showed her a game inside a small box that he wanted her to buy.

MORE: Geri Horner seen sharing sweet loving moment with husband Christian – fans react

SEE: Geri Horner debuts unexpected new look in romantic photo with husband Christian

The pair both had impeccable style, with Geri stunning in a white pair of jeans and shirt, which was covered by a tan shawl. She also wore a matching cap.

Meanwhile, Monty looked so sweet as he rocked a blue top that featured different kinds of fireworks on it.

Geri confessed to being an avid book reader

In her caption, she wrote: "Heaven on Earth #booknerd," and added a nerdy and book emoji, and it seems that her fans were all in agreement with the mum-of-two.

One penned: "Bookshops are THE best places, well… second/joint first to libraries," while a second added: "That's the greatest gift you can give," alongside a heart emoji.

WOW: Geri Horner looks stunning in gorgeous dress as she heads to Monaco

MORE: Geri Horner posts cheeky video from her beautiful farmhouse - and husband Christian's reaction is priceless

A third shared: "I'm a complete book nerd as well. So many books in my home (need more bookcases!) and one day I will have my very own library!"

And a fourth posted: "You can't beat reading book. Holding a book and smelling the newness of it. Nice to see you with your little boy."

The star enjoyed some time out with her son

Geri and Monty recently spent some time apart when the singer headed to Monaco in order to support her husband, Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner.

WOW: Geri Horner stuns in dazzling outfit for never-before-seen-photos

LOOK: Geri Horner wows in pair of denim shorts to celebrate family member

When she returned, her young son treated her to an impromptu makeover, and she shared the results on her Instagram Stories.

"Monty's makeover," she wrote as Monty used a makeup brush to apply makeup on her glowing face. In the photos, the pair are wearing matching beige jumpers and appear to be inside the kitchen of their home.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.