Pippa Middleton opens up about juggling work and motherhood amid pregnancy reports

It's thought that the Duchess of Cambridge's sister Pippa Middleton is expecting her third child, following recent photos of her apparent baby bump during the Platinum Party at the Palace.

Now Pippa, 38, who shares children Arthur, three, and Grace, one, with husband James Matthews, has spoken of her juggle with parenting and work as she completes her Master's degree in Physical Education, Sport and Physical Literacy at the University of Wales Trinity Saint David.

The royally-connected mother studied how parents can encourage movement in their pre-nursery children. Pippa is expected to graduate with a distinction.

In a statement from the university, Pippa said: "I am passionate about sport and exercise and also love being with children. I wanted to find a topic that combined these two and felt that there wasn’t enough information, knowledge or focus on early years physical development for mums particularly. I wanted to learn to not only help my own children but to also continue work in the field to stress the importance of children moving from an early age."

Duchess Kate and sister Pippa

She added: "Getting back into studying took some getting used to but I felt really well supported by the team at UWTSD. The nature of the course being divided into specific modules also meant that it was easier to compartmentalise what was required each term.

"The modules were all really varied and interesting allowing enough flexibility to channel the course to your passions – for me it was early years’ physical development.

"I have enjoyed the balance of work and motherhood and getting back into reading, writing, and learning again."

If Pippa is expecting her third child, she will have the exact family set up as her Duchess sibling Kate – both sisters will be mothers-of-three. The sisters also share a mutual interest in the study of children's early years.

Pippa and her husband James

Pippa tied the knot with former professional racing driver, James, in 2017. The birth of their son Arthur and daughter Grace followed in 2018 and 2021 respectively.

While the couple prefers to keep their little ones' lives out of the private eye, the Celebrate author has been vocal over the years about maintaining her healthy, active lifestyle while being a mother.

Previously writing about her pregnancy in a column for Waitrose magazine, Pippa penned: "I was lucky to pass the 12-week scan without suffering from morning sickness. That meant I was able to carry on as normal".

However, like all parents, Pippa knows it's hard to fit in time for yourself as a mother. "Family life and motherhood has consumed much of my spare time and unsurprisingly the challenges I thrived on have taken a back seat," she explained to Hoka One in a previous interview.

