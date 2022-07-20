Princess Charlotte puts Prince George in his place in moment you might have missed The young royal has quite the personality

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's eldest children Prince George and Princess Charlotte have been attending many more public engagements lately – and here's a telling moment you may have missed!

MORE: Royal children's favourite hobbies revealed: George, Charlotte, Mia and more

During an outing to Cardiff, Wales, in June, along with their parents Prince William and Duchess Kate, Princess Charlotte was captured on camera putting her brother in his place.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Charlotte is shy when meeting the public

The royal children were being shown the technical dials at Cardiff Castle ahead of the celebrations for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee and Charlotte was seen removing George's hand from the decks so she could have her turn.

Princess Charlotte takes charge in a clip shared by @royaltydiaries.eu

The seven-year-old got her starring moment during the same visit when she stood and learnt how to conduct the Welsh Pops Orchestra playing hit song We Don't Talk About Bruno. At first, Charlotte appeared shy, so dad Prince William started off the conducting and encouraged his daughter to take over. The little one soon got into the swing of it as the musicians played on.

REVEALED: Carole Middleton's fun way to keep her royal grandchildren cool this summer

MORE: Kate Middleton grew up in a stunning £34k home – her parents' house revealed

During the tour of the castle, Charlotte and George had a chance to meet celebrities such as singer Bonnie Tyler and various members of the public. The youngsters did a great job at being polite and friendly to everyone they met along the way.

The Princess even got to do some conducting

Another assertive moment from Princess Charlotte, this time with younger brother Prince Louis was during the Trooping the Colour parade.

While making their way to their grandmother's home, both were seen enthusiastically waving to the crowds – but it appears that Charlotte grew impatient with her little brother’s waving and pushed his arm down!

Charlotte also showed her younger brother who's boss during the Jubilee

Meanwhile, Prince George seemed to be ignoring his brother and sister’s interaction, as he looked out onto the crowds, and exchanged some chit chat with his mum, who sat opposite her three children.

It's adorable to see how the young royal interact with each other and we're sure the siblings have a close relationship.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.