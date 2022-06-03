The royal family attended a special thanksgiving service for the Queen at London's St Paul's Cathedral on Friday as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, however, the younger royals did not attend.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s older two children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, and Zara and Mike Tindall's daughter Mia often attend church ceremonies with their parents, as do Peter Phillip's daughters, but they were all noticeably absent for Friday’s service. So why was this?

We suspect the children are having a rest day following all the excitement of Trooping the Colour at Horseguard’s Parade and Buckingham Palace on Thursday.

William and Kate’s three children made their carriage debut at the royal event – a huge first for the trio. The siblings then appeared with their parents on the palace balcony for the RAF flypast, with little Louis, age four, pulling the funniest array of expressions as they waved at the crowd.

The Cambridge children at Trooping the Colour

Zara and Mike Tindall’s three children could also be seen enjoying the festivities from a balcony window, along with their cousins Savannah and Isla Phillips, the grandchildren of Princess Anne.

It’s also thought that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s children, Archie and Lilibet, may have been inside the palace with the family as well.

All in all, it will have been a big day for the royal kids, and with the Jubilee celebrations spanning four days, it’s understandable that their royal parents left them at home on Friday while they attended the church service.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis did attend their first televised service earlier this year, however, it was a family event, the memorial service for their Great Grandfather Prince Philip. The children were unable to go to his funeral in April 2021 due to the pandemic restrictions.

William and Kate at St Paul's Cathedral

Saturday 4 June sees Buckingham Palace become a concert venue with Party at the Palace for Her Majesty, and there’s every possibility that some of the older royal children may attend with their parents.

While Sunday brings the Jubilee Pageant and possibly a final balcony appearance for the royals. No wonder the younger bunch ned to conserve energy!

Many royal fans are hoping to see Harry and Meghan’s children Archie and Lilibet make their first balcony appearance together.

A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan has previously said: "Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are excited and honoured to attend The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children."