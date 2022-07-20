Carole Middleton's fun way to keep her royal grandchildren cool this summer The Duchess' mother revealed all on Instagram

Carole Middleton is a doting grandmother to six grandchildren, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's brood Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – and she knows how to keep them cool during the heatwave.

Carole's company Party Pieces has shared a series of posts showcasing their range of paddling pools – and they are perfect for the UK's current warm weather.

Sharing a picture of a pretty unicorn paddling pool, the brand wrote: "The best way to cool down in this heatwave - paddling pools for littles (or dogs, or anyone for that matter!) hope everyone keeps cool today! #mypartypieces #paddlingpool #splash #unicorn #heatwave #pool #swimming #cooldown."

Carole's business sells paddling pools as well as party decor

On Instagram Stories, they also shared a glimpse of their rainbow paddling pool which we are sure will be a hit with any child!

The inflatables are a hit with kids

The best news is, Party Pieces have a mega sale on their paddling pools – meaning you can bag a bargain if you act quick.

Here are our favourites:

Giant rainbow paddling pool, £17.99, Party Pieces

Unicorn spray pool, £19.99, Party Pieces

Sunshade paddling pool, £19.99, Party Pieces

Carole launched her business Party Pieces with Michael after planning eldest daughter Duchess Kate's fifth birthday party and finding the partyware on the market lacking.

When the Duchess and her brother and sister James and Pippa were older, Carole involved them in the business – in fact, Duchess Kate was in fact the one to develop the first birthday and baby category of the company.

Speaking to SheerLuxe, Carole spoke about juggling the demands of motherhood along with running a business when her children were younger. "I had to be really organised, get up early and fit my work into school hours, while after-school clubs sometimes gave me the gift of an extra hour or two," she reported.

