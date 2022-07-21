Who is Prince William and Prince Harry's former nanny Tiggy Legge-Bourke?

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Prince William and Prince Harry's former nanny Tiggy Legge-Bourke made the headlines on Thursday as she is set to receive a pay out from the BBC after winning her defamation case. But who is the lady behind the story?

NEWS: Royal nanny Tiggy Legge-Bourke to receive payout from BBC after 'deceitful' Panorama interview

Loading the player...

WATCH: See an unearthed clip of Princess Diana at sports day

Who is Tiggy Legge-Bourke?

In 1993, Tiggy became a nanny to Princes William and Harry, shortly after Prince Charles and Princess Diana's separation. She had worked for Charles as his personal assistant for four years prior to this. Tiggy retired from her royal role in 1999 when she married former British army officer Charles Pettifer.

Where is Tiggy Legge-Bourke now?

She now lives on the Glanusk Estate in Wales with her husband, along with her two sons and two stepsons.

The former nanny now runs her own B&B called Ty'r Chanter which has a 4.5star Tripadvisor rating.

MORE: Is Prince Harry's beloved nanny Tiggy Legge-Bourke godmother to royal baby Archie?

SEE: 11 cutest photos of royal children and their beloved nannies

The former nanny left her role in 1999

Do the Princes still see Tiggy Legge-Bourke?

The boys grew close to Tiggy over the years, and are still in touch with her today. In fact, the Princes are now godparents to Tiggy's sons with Prince William making Tiggy's son Tom – then aged eight – a page boy at his 2011 wedding. The former nanny was also a special guest at Harry and Meghan's royal wedding in May 2018.

What was Tiggy Legge-Bourke's legal case?

Nanny Tiggy is set to receive substantial damages from the BBC following Martin Bashir's 1995 Panorama interview with Princess Diana where it was claimed she had an affair with Prince Charles. The court was also told on Thursday that Tiggy was falsely accused of falling pregnant with Charles' baby and having an abortion.

In a statement after the verdict, Tiggy said: "I am disappointed that it needed legal action for the BBC to recognise the serious harm I have been subjected to.

Tiggy attended Prince Harry's royal wedding

"Sadly, I am one of many people whose lives have been scarred by the deceitful way in which the BBC Panorama was made and the BBC's subsequent failure to properly investigate the making of the programme.

"The distress caused to the royal family is a source of great upset to me. I know first-hand how much they were affected at the time, and how the programme and the false narrative it created have haunted the family in the years since.

"Especially because, still today, so much about the making of the programme is yet to be adequately explained."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.