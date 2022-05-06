Archie's cutest outfits! Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's stylish son – see here

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Considering his mother's unrivalled sartorial prowess, it comes as no surprise that Archie Harrison has the sweetest royal wardrobe. The eldest child of Duke and Duchess of Sussex and older brother to Lilibet Diana is always dressed to the nines – and always looks oh so cute.

Whether swaddled in blankets as a baby or sporting some adorable pinstripe dungarees as a toddler, the three-year-old has donned some must-see outfits across the years.

Want to see more of Archie's endearing wardrobe? Here, we look back at some of his cutest outfits…



WATCH: Archie with his family on the beach in California

Archie's H&M dungarees

Who remembers this wonderful outfit? The young royal looked so smart in his pinstripe dungarees during his parents' royal tour of Africa.

Fans were thrilled to discover the outfit was from high street favourite H&M and of course, the dungarees soon sold out super fast.

Archie's Boden coat

Aw, we still think this is one of the sweetest royal snaps ever.

Little Archie wore a coat by Boden for a wintry photo with his father in 2019. The coat retailed at £36 and was decorated with two pointed ears as well as a printed nose and eye design so that it looks like a bear's face.

Archie's polar bear jumper

The Queen's grandson was too cute for words on the front of the Sussex family Christmas card in 2019.

Archie's knitted jumper was by Boden and made from a cosy cashmere in classic grey marl. The £65 jumper featured a polar bear on the front and had button detailing - ideal for easy dressing.

Archie's baby blanket

Archie was one adorable baby and here he is snuggling up to mother Meghan in July 2019 at the polo.

The Duchess held Archie in a beautiful yellow-trimmed blanket by Malabar Baby – an ethical, artisan brand that offer natural baby linens inspired by cities around the world. The particular style was the 'Erawan Cotton Dohar'.

The brand's founder Anjali Harjani-Hardasani exclusively told HELLO!: "Duchess Meghan had wrapped Archie in a Malabar Baby Erawan Dohar at the polo match. All of our dohars are handmade, block-printed and extremely lightweight for balmy weather. The blankets are made of three thin layers of Indian cotton voile."

She added: "We have no idea how Duchess Meghan discovered Malabar Baby or who may have given her the blanket, but we are so pleased that she and Archie enjoy it!"

