Is Prince Harry's beloved nanny Tiggy Legge-Bourke godmother to royal baby Archie? It could be a likely choice…

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrate the christening of their first-born son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor on Saturday, in a private ceremony with a select few special guests. And, since the royal couple have revealed that they have chosen to keep Archie's godparents private, royal fans have been wondering who Meghan and Harry have decided to give the special honour to. While the likes of Jessica Mulroney and Jake Warren have been thrown into the mix, there's now speculation whether Harry's beloved former nanny Tiggy Legge-Bourke (now Pettifer) has been chosen as godmother – since the pair have shared a special bond throughout his life.

Tiggy arrives at Archie's christening

Tiggy was pictured arriving at Archie's intimate christening on Saturday afternoon. The 54 year old, who now lives on the Glanusk Estate in Wales, cared for Princes William and Harry in the nineties and retired from her royal role in 1999 when she married former British army officer Charles Pettifer. She joined Prince Charles' household while he and Princess Diana were separating, so was a strong source of emotional support for the boys.

Prince Harry introduced Meghan to Tiggy shortly after the couple announced their engagement. It's thought that he was particularly keen for the pair to meet, with a source telling HELLO! at the time: "Harry couldn't wait to introduce Meghan to Tiggy. Although the two women are very different, they got on famously." The insider added: "She's a very significant person in Harry’s life, almost like a mother-figure, as she looked after Harry when Princess Diana died."

Tiggy with a young Harry

Tiggy was also a special guest at Harry and Meghan's royal wedding in May 2018. A sweet nod from the Prince saw Tiggy and another former nanny, Jessie Webb, join the A-list guests. The ladies played a big part in the upbringings of the Princes so it was a special moment seeing them cheer on Harry on his wedding day. It certainly wouldn't be surprising if the couple had chosen Tiggy as godmother – since Harry is clearly so grateful to her for her care over the years.

