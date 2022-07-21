Our Yorkshire Farm's Amanda Owen shares good news post break up: 'The sky's the limit' The Channel 5 star revealed all online

Amanda Owen aka the Yorkshire Shepherdess has shared exciting news with her fan base – her daughter Raven has passed with a first-class degree in biomedical science.

The TV star stared the amazing news with her 523,000-strong Instagram following, writing: "Result!!!!!!! A first. Her dedication & determination has paid off. Always in the library @yorkstjohn laboratory or a catering van. She works so hard. The sky’s the limit. Massively proud of @ravanelly_123 #degree #firstclass #biomedical #science #university #proud."

The post included a picture of the official confirmation of Raven's grade as well as a selfie of the mother-daughter duo. So cute!

Naturally, fans were keen to share their messages of praise for the talented student, as well as for her doting parents. "Well done Raven and congratulations to both mum and dad for nurturing your talent," wrote one and another added: "Congratulations Raven an amazing result xx."

Amanda shared her daughter's good news with fans

A third penned: "You should feel proud. Well done to your fabulous daughter."

This welcome family news comes after a difficult period as Amanda and her husband Clive announced their split in June.

The former couple have nine kids together

Taking to her Instagram Stories in June, Amanda confirmed her 22-year marriage was over: "Clive and I are sad to confirm that we have made the difficult decision to separate.

"This hasn't been easy, but we both believe it's the right choice for the future of our family. Although we are no longer a couple, we continue to work on the farm and co-parent together, with our number one priority the happiness and well-being of our children.

Amanda often gets the children to help out on the farm

"We would like to thank everyone for their support and would ask that the media please respect our privacy as we work through this difficult time. Amanda & Clive Owen."

The kids clearly remain Amanda's focus and she often shares video clips of her brood helping out at Ravenseat farm.

They share nine children: Raven, Reuben, Miles, Edith, Violet, Sidney, Anna, Clemmie and Nancy.

