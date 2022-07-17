David Tennant's wife Georgia Tennant causes confusion with new breastfeeding photo

Actress Georgia Tennant delighted fans at the weekend when she shared an unusual breastfeeding photo of herself and her youngest child, two-year-old daughter Birdie.

In the picture, which the mum-of-five posted to Instagram, Georgia could be seen crouching on the floor. Her long blonde hair flowed loosely past her shoulders and she had a slightly worried expression on her face.

SEE: David Tennant's wife Georgia sparks comments with cheeky father-daughter moment

The blue T-shirt she was wearing was stretched tight over Birdie, whose little feet could just be seen peeking out under the bottom.

The 37-year-old simply captioned the picture: "#wherethereisaboobtheresaway". While her fans loved the image, many of them expressed that they had been a little confused at first.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Georgia Tennant shares sweet video of baby Birdie crawling

One wrote: "It took me a while to figure this one out. #wonderwoman #multitasker." Another commented: "This photo confused me so much when I first saw it. Thank you for the caption [laughing emoji]."

MORE: Georgia Tennant shares glimpse inside David Tennant's 51st birthday celebrations in LA

SEE: Inside Doctor Who star David Tennant's family home with wife Georgia and five kids

A third commenter added: "I wondered just what I was looking up for a minute!" Others teased: "YOU CAN'T GO BACK IN," and: "It looks like an alien is taking possession of your body."

Georgia confused fans with her latest photo

Busy mum Georgia often delights her fans with behind-the-scenes insights into her family life.

On Friday, she shared another adorable baby photo, but this time it was of her younger brother Louis, who was celebrating his birthday.

Georgia posted a photo from when Louis was just a baby, being held by the pair's famous father, former Doctor Who actor Peter Davison.

Birdie is the youngest of Georgia's five children

In the snapshot, Georgia was much older than her younger brother, as she posed in a lacy white top, jeans and a black blouse.

However, she appeared to be bemused by her father's antics, whose arm partially covered her face as he posed with a finger in his mouth. Her caption read: "Happy Birthday biggest, little bro @louisdavisonofficial. #mightbethelastphotoofmebeingtaller."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.