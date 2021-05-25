Our Yorkshire Farm: see inside Amanda and Clive Owen's incredible farmhouse Amanda has shared many photos of the interior of the farmhouse to Instagram

Are you watching Our Yorkshire Farm? The Channel 5 series is loved by viewers for its insight into what life is like running - and raising children - on one of the most remote farms in Britain.

MORE: Our Yorkshire Farm estate has royal connections - details

Recently Amanda has been taking to Instagram to show off some of the parts of the farm viewers don't see on screen...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Meet the Owen family who feature in Our Yorkshire Far

One snap taken at the start of May gave followers a glimpse into the farmhouse's large living area. Showing six of the Owens children watching the television as a fire roared in the background, Amanda captioned the photo: "A timely reminder that the weather will improve & the sun shine again. Cosied up to the fire after a particularly cold day outside," adding: "Yes they are watching #ouryorkshirefarm again."

The living area features an impressive open fire

MORE: 12 celebrities who live on farms: Matt Baker, Jason Gardiner, Oprah Winfrey and more

In another post, Amanda treated her 320,000 followers to a rare look at the family's kitchen and dining area. In the photo taken to mark Mother's Day, all nine of the Owen children can be seen eating pasta around a large wooden table. From what can be seen in the photo, the room features a rustic stone wall, a door leading out into the garden and a stylish red Aga.

The kitchen features a large dining table

Amanda has also shared a sneak peek at the farmhouse's main entrance. Wellington boots in all sizes can be seen lining the entryway, which opens up to show a stone wall in the garden. In one hilarious photo, beloved pony Tony is poking his head through the door alongside the family's dog, Sprout.

The farm's entrance way

The farmhouse is clearly well-loved and features many personal touches from the family, which is no surprise as Clive and Amanda have lived on the farm for decades along with their nine children: Raven, 18, who is currently at university, Reuben, 16, Miles, 14, Edith, 11, Violet, nine, Sidney, eight, Anna, six, Clemmy, five, and the youngest, Nancy, three.

MORE: Our Yorkshire Farm: meet Clive and Amanda Owen's family

While the couple own the farm, it has a surprising royal connection! The estate that it sits on in the Yorkshire Dales belongs to the billionaire Robert Miller, father of the Miller sisters AKA the Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece, Princess Alexandra von Furstenberg and Pia Getty.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.