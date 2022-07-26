Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock shares rare snap of adorable baby twins The songstress was feeling grateful

Leigh-Anne Pinnock delighted her fans with a rare photograph of her twin babies as the trio spent some quality bonding time in the garden.

Taking to her Instagram, the Confetti singer shared a heartwarming snap of her little ones playing outside with a series of toy instruments. The candid photo showed Leigh-Anne planting a tender kiss on one of her baby's heads whilst she cuddled the second twin.

Dressed for the balmy weather, the Sweet Melody hitmaker donned a cornflower blue triangle bikini and styled her raven locks into a carefree low bun.

Bursting with love, Leigh-Anne captioned her post: "Really don't know what I did to deserve you both, you make everything so much better."

Her fans raced to the comment section with an outpouring of supportive messages, with one writing: "You are too gorgeous for words" while a second penned: "The best mom in the world".

The songstress welcomed her twins in August last year

Other fans couldn't contain their baby fever, with one adding: "You have the most precious babies" and a second remarking: "They are getting so big! So adorable."

The 30-year-old Little Mix star shares her twins with her fiancé Andre Gray. The loved-up couple welcomed their little ones into the world on 16 August 2021 after four happy years together. Announcing the news via social media, the couple penned: "We asked for a miracle, we were given two… Our cubbies are here [heart-eye emoji] 16/08/21".

The couple announced their news with an adorable black and white photograph

Leigh-Anne and Andre have remained extremely private about their growing family and have yet to announce either the names or gender of their twins. In a bid to protect their privacy, the duo have moreover decided to keep their children's faces hidden across all social media platforms. The mum-of-two either shares photos taken from the back or uses cute emojis to mask their identities.

Leigh-Anne has yet to reveal their names

Speaking to The Sun, Leigh-Anne explained: "I'm just trying to keep it as private as possible for as long as possible.

"It was a decision we made at the time because [the attention] was freaking me out a little bit."

