Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock makes ultra rare comment about baby twins

Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock has revealed the sheer exhaustion she has felt caring for her nine-month-old twins.

In a new interview, Leigh-Anne, 30, opened up about the realities of tandem breastfeeding and the impact of sleep deprivation. The former X Factor star and her fiancé Andre Gray welcomed their babies in August, but have so far kept the twins' genders secret.

Speaking to MailOnline, Leigh-Anne said that breastfeeding her twins has been a huge yet rewarding challenge, explaining: "It's been intense, and I don't feel people talk about how hard it is – with the sleep deprivation on top, at one point I was literally hallucinating because I was so tired. It's definitely not easy."

And in a chat with The Sun, the star revealed why she and Andre are keeping their babies' names private. She said: "I'm just trying to keep it as private as possible for as long as possible. It was a decision we made at the time because [the attention] was freaking me out a little bit."

In March, Leigh-Anne shared an adorable photo of herself with her babies, as they both sat up supported by cushions. The twins were clearly teething as they appeared to chew on teething rattles.

Their singer mum wrote: "Happy Mother's Day to all of the incredible mummas out there! So blessed to have experienced my first one... my heart is so full right now."

Fans loved the rare snap, with one posting: "Sooooo cute, they’ve grown so much as well," while another said, "Awwwww so adorable."

Back in February, the family of four enjoyed a holiday to Jamaica to spend time with Leigh-Anne's family, and she shared some beautiful photos from the trip abroad. We adored the snap of her babies in matching summer vests featuring the colours of the Jamaican flag.

