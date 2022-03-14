Leigh-Anne Pinnock's fans can't believe how much her twins have grown - see photo The Little Mix star posted the cutest picture

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock has shared a rare photograph of her six-month-old twins on her Instagram page and her followers are stunned at how much the babies have grown.

MORE: 10 most iconic celebrity pregnancy reveals of all time

Leigh-Anne, 30, who welcomed her children back in August with fiancé Andre Gray, shared a series of pictures, first showing her super cool biker outfit at the Top Boy 2 premiere and then giving fans a sneak peek into her home life. After the glam photos, we see Leigh-Anne’s tasty-looking supper and the singer cuddling her two babies.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Little Mix show off their baby bumps!

"In order of events.." wrote Leigh-Anne besides the photos.

The star looked so happy holding a baby in each arm. The little ones wore matching lion babygrows, coordinating with their mum who was dressed in a yellow jumper and cream trousers.

MORE: Celebrities with five children: Gordon Ramsay, Jamie Oliver, Pierce Brosnan and more

LOOK: 18 first Mother’s Day gifts 2022 for new mums celebrating for the first time

Leigh-Anne's new photo of her twins

Leigh-Anne's fans were ecstatic to see the rare photo, with one follower telling the mum-of-two: "The babies at the end awwww," and another posting, "Omg the last pic?? They’re so big now!"

One follower commented: "It's heartwarming to see you rocking outfits and the stage on events and after that seeing you go home to your babies. I‘m so happy for you."

Another fan wrote: "You SLAYED and omg the bubbas are so big, they're growing so fast!"

The family on holiday together

In February, the family of four enjoyed a holiday to Jamaica to spend time with Leigh-Anne's family, and she shared some beautiful photos from the trip abroad.

We adored the snap of her babies in matching summer vests featuring the colours of the Jamaican flag.

The Little Mix star shared this breastfeeding photo with fans

Leigh-Anne has decided not to share the genders of her two babies, but the photos had fans speculating that she'd had two girls based on the outfits the youngsters were in.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.