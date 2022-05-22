﻿
Leigh-Anne Pinnock shares adorable photo of her babies wearing Little Mix merch

The mum-of-two posted a rare family photo

It's official, Leigh-Anne Pinnock's twins win the cutest celebrity baby photo of the day award.

The Little Mix star shared a series of new pictures on her Instagram page on Sunday featuring herself and her fiancé Andre Gray holding their nine-month-old twins. The family were all dressed in black, with the babies wearing Little Mix Confetti Tour hoodies!

WATCH: Little Mix stars show off their baby bumps 

The three pictures are absolutely adorable – in one snap, a baby reaches out and touches Leigh-Anne's face, and in another, the babies place their hands on each other's heads.

Leigh-Anne, 30, simply captioned the post with three black heart emojis, and of course, her fans were quick to share their excitement over the new images.

Leigh-Anne's adorable twins

"Beautiful family," wrote one follower, while a second said, "The cutest pictures!!! They’re growing up so fast."

Another commented: "Omg their mini Little Mix merch." We have to agree, the twins' matching Little Mix outfits are too cute for words.

We are yet to discover the gender of Leigh-Anne and Andre's babies, as the couple continue to protect their identities by sharing photos taken from the back.

The twins sweetly touch each other's heads

The star mum appears to be loving motherhood, despite the exhaustion caring for twins entails. In a recent interview, Leigh-Anne opened up about the realities of tandem breastfeeding and the impact of sleep deprivation.

Speaking to MailOnline, the former X Factor star said that breastfeeding her twins has been a huge yet rewarding challenge, explaining: "It's been intense, and I don't feel people talk about how hard it is – with the sleep deprivation on top, at one point I was literally hallucinating because I was so tired. It's definitely not easy."

And in a chat with The Sun, the star revealed why she and Andre are keeping their babies' names private.

She said: "I'm just trying to keep it as private as possible for as long as possible. It was a decision we made at the time because [the attention] was freaking me out a little bit."

 

