'Nervous' Ola Jordan bursts with pride for daughter Ella as she makes her TV debut

Ola Jordan shared her immense pride as her daughter Ella made her TV debut on Loose Women.

Taking to Instagram, the professional dancer shared a joyous family photograph alongside her husband, James Jordan. Beaming for the camera, the trio appeared to be in high spirits following their appearance on Monday afternoon.

WATCH: Ella Jordan has fun swimming with dad James

The 39-year-old donned a gorgeous silky fuchsia shirt and trouser set which she teamed with a chic white manicure and a pair of strappy bronze heels. The mum-of-one swept her blonde locks to one side for a hint of glamour. James, meanwhile, opted for a crisp white shirt and a pair of navy chinos.

Their two-year-old daughter Ella looked adorable in her blue ditsy print romper. Ola accessorised her youngster's outfit with teeny white bow clips, ruffle socks, and a pair of clear jelly sandals.

The trio appeared on Monday's episode of Loose Women

Bursting with pride, Ola captioned her post: "Today was Ella's first TV appearance. I was so nervous for her to come with us, as you just don't know how she is going to behave.

"But she took to it like a duck to water. I'm a proud mummy. She even counted to ten in both languages."

Ola and James appeared on the chat show to discuss body image and parenthood. Speaking candidly about their changing figures, Ola said: "We have [let ourselves go] … It's really hard because it's just accepting what you are now. I had an amazing body when I was on Strictly."

Two-year-old Ella looked adorable in her floral romper suit

James echoed his wife's sentiments, adding: "I put on three stone since I stopped Strictly, which is quite a lot… I think people look at you differently, too."

The loved-up couple later opened up about their desire to try for a second child. "I'd love to", said Ola, whilst James added: "We obviously tried naturally… we needed to think about going back to IVF. We've already had a few conversations about it."

Chiming in agreement, Ola remarked: "We're getting older now, so my egg count won't probably be the same as it was when I was 37."

Their candid confessions come after the couple recently made headlines with a relatable post addressing their weight gain. Alongside a snap of the couple posing in their swimsuits, Ola penned: "Hi guys! I wasn't going to post this picture, but I've decided to because I'm horrified and so disappointed with myself and by posting it, I'm hoping it will help to motivate me to do something about it.

Ola and James made the headlines with their candid snap

"Our friend took this snap of us yesterday trying to stay cool by the pool but OMG... it was a total shock to say the least! When did we get 'mum and dad bods'????"

