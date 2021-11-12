11 cool tech gifts for kids and tweens this Christmas

Hands up if you once received a portable cassette player for Christmas? With vlogging kits, coding games and high-spec tablets designed especially for kids now among the gifts on Christmas wishlists, things are definitely a little different in 2021.

From toddlers to seven-year-olds to teenagers, there are tech gifts suitable for all ages and many will teach them as much as they will entertain (and keep them distracted for at least 10 minutes). There are so many on the market, it's become a bit of a minefield, so to help you choose one that's practical and fun, we've compiled this edit of all the best options available across Amazon, Currys, Argos and more...

Best tech gifts for kids this Christmas

Kindle Kids

Suitable for: age 7+

Kindle Kids, £99.99/$109.99, Amazon

If your kids enjoy reading, they'll love their own Kindle. As well as the ability to take unlimited books around with them, they can strengthen their skills with the Word Wise and Vocabulary Builder tools.

Echo Dot Kids Edition

Suitable for: age 3+

Echo Dot Kids Edition, £59.99/$59.99, Amazon

It's likely your kids already know how to use Alexa, and the Echo Dot for kids has a whole range of new child-friendly content. They can ask questions, request stories, set alarms and get help with their homework. Plus, you can choose from a panda or tiger design.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids tablet

Suitable for: ages 3-7

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids tablet, £139.99/$139.99, Amazon

The Amazon Fire Kids tablet comes with an endless supply of fun and educational (we won't tell them) content. With its durable case and two-year warranty, you won't have to worry about it breaking either.

Nintendo Switch Lite

Suitable for: age 7+

Nintendo Switch Lite, £199.99/$199.99, Currys

Keep kids busy with their own Nintendo Switch. From Mario Kart to Animal Crossing, the handheld games console has so many child-friendly options, but we guarantee you'll want to have a go yourself. The Lite is a more affordable, smaller version and comes in a wide range of colours.

Apple Watch

Suitable for: age 10+

Apple Watch Series 3, from £99, Wowcher

Teens will love the Apple Watch Series 3. It gives them access to calls, messages and emails, plus it's an amazing fitness tracker with an optical heart sensor, GPS, pedometer, altimeter and accelerator. Wowcher currently has refurbished models in silver and space grey with 60% off.

Tobi Robot Kids Smart Watch

Suitable for: age 4+

Tobi Robot kids smart watch, £50/$28.95, Amazon

If they're too young for an Apple Watch, the Tobi Robot watch is a great compromise. It has a camera, interactive learning, and augmented reality games. Plus, Tobi comes to life with his moving robot arms and legs, fun sounds and 100+ expressions.

VTech Kidizoom Camera

Suitable for: age 3+

VTech Kidizoom 5MP camera, £39.99/$60, Amazon

Gift kids their first digital camera with the VTech Kidizoom. Suitable for ages 3+, they can add fun effects, stamps and frames to 5-megapixel photos and videos. There are even games they can play and time limit controls available for parents.

JBL Kids Wireless Headphones

Suitable for: age 3+

JBL kids on-ear wireless headphones, £39.99/$49.95, Selfridges

These wireless Bluetooth headphones for kids are so popular they're always selling out. They feature really high sound quality, a built-in mic for chatting with friends and a 30-hour battery life.

Apple iPod Touch

Suitable for: age 7+

Apple iPod Touch, £199.99/$199.99, Amazon

The latest iPod touch is essentially an iPhone without calling capabilities - perfect for children who are too young for a smartphone. They can take all of their favourite music, apps and games with them on the go.

Vtech Kidizoom Studio Video Camera Kit

Suitable for: 5-12 years

Vtech Kidizoom video camera kit, £63/$75, Selfridges

If they fancy themselves as the next big vlogger, you can't go wrong with this VTech video camera kit for kids. It comes with a mini tripod and flip-up lens, plus all of the software needed for editing.

Kano Coding Kit

Suitable for: age 6+

Kano Disney Frozen 2 coding kit, £15.89/$24.93, Selfridges

Teach kids to code with this clever Kano Kit. The multi-award-winning STEM company has created a game where they can design their own Disney adventure while learning about JavaScript, loops, logic, and variables. It's compatible with most computers and tablets.

What to buy gamer kids for Christmas

Looking for something for kids who really love gaming? You can't go wrong with these gamer-approved gifts this Christmas.

OCULUS Quest 2 VR Gaming Headset, £399/$399

ASTRO A20 Wireless Gaming Headset, £99/$119

Razer Kraken Kitty Edition PC Gaming Headset, £69.99/$89.74

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, £49.99/$69.99

XBOX Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller, £159/$139.99

PlayStation Plus: 12 Month Membership, £49.99/$59.99

RGB Gaming Mouse Mat Pad, £16.99/$16.99

