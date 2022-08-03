Deborah Roberts shares astounding photo as she counts down to son Nick's emotional departure The ABC star is gearing up for a big change!

Deborah Roberts is gearing up for an emotional change to her life as she prepares for the imminent departure of her son Nick Roker for college.

While she and husband Al Roker have been keeping fans updated on Nick's journey, she recently took to sharing an astounding present that he'd received.

The journalist posted a photograph of the painting that had been made for the 19-year-old, an incredibly lifelike replication that showed a smiling Nick.

Deborah was definitely overcome by the gesture, writing: "Wednesday wow-wow! This gift for Nick, painted by our talented friend @eileencoyneart just stopped me in my tracks.

"What a treasure. Three weeks and dreading the passing days as his wings grow wider. #mamabear," she emotionally added.

Deborah was overcome by an incredible painting of her son

Deborah was inundated with support, with a fan commenting on her photograph: "What a meaningful gift. Good luck to your wonderful son as he heads off to college. He has a great foundation and family to rely on."

Another said: "Wow! What a beautiful likeness of your sweet young man," with a third adding: "WOOW!!!! What a nice drawing!!!! Nick will LOVE that!!!"

The 19-year-old is set to depart for college in mere weeks and recently graduated from high school to the immense pride of Al, Deborah, and his siblings Leila and Courtney, who flew in for the special occasion.

Proud father Al gushed over his son as he showcased his growth with a series of photographs, penning: "And just like that! Nick Roker: High School graduate from the @aaronschool We are sooo proud of this young man."

The journalistic couple will be empty nesters after Nick's departure

Deborah paid tribute to her son as well, captioning her graduation dedication to him with: "What a day this had been! A heart full of joy and gratitude! Happy graduation day Nick Roker. Your village has never failed!"

