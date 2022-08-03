18 celebrity mums who celebrate breastfeeding

It's World Breastfeeding Week (1-8 August) and what better time to celebrate the many celebrity mums who have shared their breastfeeding experiences online. DJ and model Ashley James has spoken out about the stigma that some women come up against when breastfeeding in public and Myleene Klass has shared a photograph of her breastfeeding on holiday to encourage other women to feel more empowered.

Take a look at some of the most beautifully candid breastfeeding pictures below, and see what the stars have to say...

Rebekah Vardy

Rebekah posted a snap of herself breastfeeding and has spoken positively about the reaction it had from fellow mums. She also breastfed her son Finley live on Loose Women.

Ashley James

Mummy blogger and DJ Ashley James is a huge advocate for body positivity and confidence in motherhood. She proudly breastfed her son in public and even dedicated post to encouraging other mums to do the same.

"The problem is that boobs have been so oversexualised, we can't even feed our child in peace or without worry of judgement. We are told it's attention seeking, when we couldn't think of anything worse than people paying us attention. We are expected to cover up, when we are hot and flustered and our babies do not want to eat with something on their heads. We are told to go into public toilets, yet adults would not eat in one."

She concluded the post: "Support and encourage mums, HOWEVER and WHEREVER they feed their babies."

Millie Mackintosh

Former MIC star Millie Mackintosh has been very vocal about breastfeeding, admitting she struggled at the beginning. While promoting a parenting app, the TV star, who gave birth to her first child Sienna in May last year, wrote on Instagram: "Let's talk about breastfeeding – I found it really tough at the beginning.

"Although Sienna now latches on easily and is a good eater, it definitely didn't start that way. The first few days I had blistered, cracked nipples and the pain was so intense, I really didn’t know how I was going to carry on. ⠀

"I spent hours online trying to find the best 'professional' advice on anything that would make the pain and dread stop, as I so desperately wanted to continue to breastfeed my baby girl. I found myself totally overwhelmed with all the conflicting advice which only made my anxiety worse. ⠀

"I had a look on the @peanut app and discovered that they had a group especially for breastfeeding. The women were so kind and encouraged me to trust my own instincts and do what feels right for me. There really is no other advice that compares to other mums who have been in exactly the same situation because they have a wealth of knowledge and suggestions."

Georgia Tennant

The Doctor Who actress took a stand against Facebook after the social media site removed her photo. With her typical humour, David Tennant's wife captioned her picture: "@facebook just removed this photo because it violated their policy on sexual images. Sort your **** out @zuck or I'll come round there and squirt you in the eye. #breastfeeding #ifyouthinkthisissexualitmaybeyouthatistheissue?"

Emily Ratajkowski

Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski gave birth to her beautiful baby Sylvetster Apollo Bear earlier last year, and has been proud about her choice to breastfeed.

Totally unbothered by online trolls, the star shared a powerful photo to her Instagram with the caption: "If it seems like I’m always breastfeeding it’s because I am". YES mama!

Thandiwe Newton

The Westworld actress proudly shared a photo of herself breastfeeding her baby son Booker, writing: "Perfect happiness @latitudefest This is what my body is made for. And the rest is my choice. #Freedom."

Myleene Klass

The singer shared the realities of breastfeeding while posting a carousel of photos on Instagram.

She wrote: "Uh oh. Some of us mums are being chastised for 'pumping'. No one bats an eyelid prepping their own breakfast, why choose to get flustered over my baby having his? Boobs were designed to feed. How funny that some fat, cells and glands could so deeply offend so many.

"Being a mum is hard enough. You can't do right for doing wrong. Seemingly, everyone knows how to raise YOUR baby except you. If you feed with formula, you're supposedly the devil, if you breastfeed, you’re offending those that don’t or can’t and worse yet, the patriarchy won't be able to control themselves...stop titillating the men folk!

"My body, my baby, my choice. I've been exclusively breastfeeding Apollo for 11 months. He's my miracle baby. It's a part of our bond. I love, LOVE doing it for him.

"The photos of other women breastfeeding, pumping, normalise things for me and if mine, in turn, do the same for other mothers who feel embarrassed, judged or that they should need to stifle their baby under a Muslin lest they offend some wallflower with their life giving, breastfeeding skills, I'll continue posting.

"The cracked nipples, feeding through mastitis, engorgement, bleeding, blocked milk ducts, the fear someone's left the freezer drawer open and ruined your milk stash, the night pumping, the leaking, the boulder sized bras cutting up your shoulders, the extra weight your body clings onto, trying not to spill a drop as you decant at work, timing your feeds so you don't explode, watching what you eat and drink, these mums deserve support and respect, not critique. What a bunch of babies."

Chrissy Teigen

John Legend's stunning wife Chrissy opted to nurse her little one poolside whilst she lounged on a luxe deckchair during her summer vacation.

Emily Andre

Back in 2017, Peter Andre shared a "perfect" photo of his wife Emily breastfeeding the couple's then two-month-old son Theo. The proud father-of-four couldn't resist sharing the sweet moment with his Instagram followers, writing: "I walked in and saw this. Just perfect #hungrylad."

Serena Williams

The tennis pro has spoken about the "power" of breastfeeding, while also admitting she cried when she stopped breastfeeding her daughter Olympia.

Speaking to Time magazine, she said: "You have the power to sustain the life that God gave her. You have the power to make her happy, to calm her. At any other time in your life, you don't have this magical superpower."

At a news conference, Serena also said: "For me it was really important to make it to three months, and then it was important to make it to four months. And then I was like, 'Okay, I can do six months.'

"I literally sat Olympia in my arms... and I told her, 'Look, I'm gonna stop. Mummy has to do this.' I cried a little bit — not as much as I thought. And she was fine."

Gisele Bundchen

The model spoke about the importance of breastfeeding, and stirred controversy after suggesting that it should be a "worldwide law".

Clarifying her comments on her blog, she wrote: "My intention in making a comment about the importance of breastfeeding has nothing to do with the law. It comes from my passion and beliefs about children."

P!nk

P!nk has always been an advocate of breastfeeding, and previously shared a photo of her baby son Jameson nursing, writing: "Hiking makes us thirsty! #happybaby #hotpocket #normalizebreastfeedingyo #arewethereyet."

She also tweeted her opinions on breastfeeding back in 2012, writing: "It's time we support what's healthy (breastfeeding) instead of judge it."

Miranda Kerr

Miranda also revealed that breastfeeding her son Flynn was great for losing weight.

She told Lucky magazine: "I just loved breast-feeding. It was something that came very easily to me and it helped speed up my metabolism. I nursed for a year and a half, and I pumped when I was at work."

Tamara Ecclestone

Tamara is a vocal supporter of breastfeeding, and told HELLO!: "It's the most natural thing in the world that a mother can do. I don't understand how people can have anything against it or that it should cause outrage.

"Why should mums be embarrassed about feeding their child in public? I love that my body can nurture her in a way I find amazing.

"I choose to carry on breastfeeding her because my maternal instinct tells me it's right for me and Sophia. Jay is very supportive of it. Our daughter comes first; we're in a hot place and if she wants to feed on a beach, then so be it."

Olivia Wilde

Olivia breastfed her baby son Otis for a Glamour photoshoot, and told the magazine: "Being shot with Otis is so perfect because any portrait of me right now isn't complete without my identity as a mother being a part of that.

"Breastfeeding is the most natural thing. I don't know, now it feels like Otis should always be on my breast."

Alyssa Milano

Alyssa argued about breastfeeding on The Wendy Williams Show, telling the host: "Biologically, they're not made for sexual things. That's what we've done to them... You're lucky the baby's not here. I'd whip 'em out right here and feed her on your show!"

Jamie King

Jaime opened up about breastfeeding her son James. Sharing a photo of herself breastfeeding, she wrote: "#JamesKnight is now 8 months old! These are the moments a mother lives for. Breastfeeding should not be taboo - and bottle feeding should not be judged - it's ALL fun for the whole family."

Gwen Stefani

Gwen shared a snap of herself feeding her baby son, Apollo, and opened up to The Guardian about breastfeeding.

"I don't know when I'm going to stop breastfeeding," she said. "I'll just keep going while I can — like, he's getting his teeth so it is a little bit scary. He's bitten me a few times."