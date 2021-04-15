Today's Al Roker reveals proud dad moment in sweet tribute to son Nick The Today show star is a dad-of-three

Al Roker paid a sweet tribute to his son Nick after revealing a proud dad moment watching the 17-year-old at church.

The Today show co-host and weatherman posted a short clip on Instagram of Nick lighting candles on the altar at St. James Episcopal Church in Manhattan.

Nick – who has special needs – is the principal cross-bearer as part of the worship team at St. James.

Captioning the video, Al proudly wrote: "My young man, @nick.roker155 helping to light the way this #sundaymorning at @stjamesyouthnyc."

In another photo of Nick performing his acolyte duties, Al wrote: "So very proud of my #faithfulfellow this morning @nick.roker155."

Al's fans were touched by the insight into the father-son dynamic, with one writing: "These are the sweetest posts. Thank you Al." A second said: "Precious boy. Thanks for sharing."

A third wrote: "That's awesome Nick! God bless you as you serve." A fourth added: "Amen young man, amen!"

Al's son Nick is part of the worship team at St James

Nick, who is the youngest of Al's three children, is "somewhere on the (autism) spectrum and maybe obsessive-compulsive," the TV star previously told Guideposts magazine.

He added: "But those labels can be frustrating; they don't begin to describe who Nick really is."

Al admitted that St. James has become an important place for Nick to carve out an identity.

Al praised his son on Instagram

"On Sundays when I was feeling really down about Nick — wondering where our son would find his place in this world — I found it a comfort to note that some of the acolytes also had special needs,'' he added.

"One performed his duties in a wheelchair; another had Down syndrome. Nick watched and wanted to join them. And the folks who oversaw the acolytes were happy to have him."

Al - who recently underwent surgery for prostate cancer - has three children. Courtney is from his first marriage and Leila and Nick are with his wife, Deborah Roberts. He often shares videos with Nick, much to the delight of his followers.

