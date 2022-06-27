Al Roker and Deborah Roberts enjoy family reunion before son Nick's bittersweet departure for college The journalistic pair are very family-oriented

Al Roker took the weekend to make the trip to Florida to be there for Deborah Roberts as she reunited with her rarely seen brothers and sisters.

The two shared a few family photos from their joyous weekend together, with the siblings all dressed in matching white to keep on theme.

The ABC journalist met up with her big brother and four other sisters, and they couldn't have been more elated to be in each other's company.

"Sunday satisfaction. Reunited and it feels sooo good. My big bro and sisters. #siblinglove #blessed #love #family," she captioned her photograph.

Al shared the photos too, and many fans loved seeing the rare glimpse into their family life, as one wrote: "Such a beautiful family!!!"

Deborah reunited with her siblings in Florida

Another said: "Beautiful Familia! Sis on farthest right and your daughter are twins," with a third adding: "How wonderful and special, Deborah!!! It has never been so important to be with our families as much as possible."

In the wake of a reunion, however, the Today star and his family are gearing up for an emotional farewell at the same time, as their son Nick prepares to leave the family home for college.

The 19-year-old recently graduated from high school to the immense pride of Al, Deborah, and his siblings Leila and Courtney, who flew in for the special occasion.

The proud father gushed over his son as he showcased his growth with a series of photographs, penning: "And just like that! Nick Roker: High School graduate from the @aaronschool We are sooo proud of this young man."

Their son Nick is college bound

Deborah paid tribute to her son as well, captioning her graduation dedication to him with: "What a day this had been! A heart full of joy and gratitude! Happy graduation day Nick Roker. Your village has never failed!"

