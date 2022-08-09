Pippa Middleton's fun family plans for August with three children Duchess Kate's sister has three children

The Duchess of Cambridge's sister Pippa Middleton has three children with her husband James Matthews, Arthur, three Grace, one, and newborn baby Rose. This month could be set to be an action-packed one for the family thanks to the activity calendar at the farm Pippa's husband owns.

MORE: Why Kate Middleton and sister Pippa's pregnancies were so different

Jame's investment firm, Eden Rock, bought Bucklebury Farm in 2021 and it's a petting zoo in Berkshire. The 70-acre farm is home to deer, goats, ponies and pigs and as well as the animals, there's a full on schedule of fun planned for summer.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Duchess Kate and Pippa Middleton's sweet bond in pictures

On the 14 August there is a party on the farm with live music, barbeque food and tractor rides, on the 19 August (and every Thursday and Friday after) the doors are open for afternoon tea.

Archery is the activity of the day on 20 August which is suitable for all ages and the month will conclude with family fun at the farm on 28 August with a pizza van, games, face painting and a band.

The beautiful farm is in Berkshire

The family are likely to spend more time in Berkshire now as they have reportedly purchased a beautiful Georgian in the Berkshire area that features a whopping 30 rooms and around 150 acres of grounds, according to the Daily Mail's Eden Confidential.

READ: The title Kate Middleton's sister Pippa is set to inherit revealed

MORE: Will Pippa Middleton's baby daughter Rose be christened?

A removals van was pictured outside Pippa and James' £17million Chelsea home, although it is not clear if the couple has sold the property or are keeping it as their London base.

They will be just a 20-minute drive from Pippa's parents Carole and Michael Middleton, who still live in the family home in Bucklebury. Pippa's brother James Middleton and his wife Alizee Thevenet also live in the county after purchasing a £1.45million farmhouse last year.

The farm is a world of fun

Prince William and Duchess Kate are also set for a big move this summer, relocating from Kensington Palace to Adelaide Cottage on the Queen's Windsor Great Park estate.

The four-bedroom property is located on Her Majesty's idyllic 655-acre Windsor estate so their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will be able to grow up surrounded by the picturesque countryside.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.