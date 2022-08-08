Catherine Zeta-Jones cradles baby son in adorable photos – fans go wild The actress is a mother of two

Catherine Zeta-Jones, 52, is every inch the doting mother in sweet unearthed photos with her son Dylan.

The actress shared the snaps on her Instagram feed, to her 4.2million followers, to celebrate her baby boy turning 22!

She captioned the collection of family images: "Happy 22nd Birthday Dylan. Zero to 22! You are everything to me and everything is you. The joy you have brought to this world thus far, is immeasurable. I love you more than words can say.

The post received over 19,000 likes and fans loved the insight into Catherine's family life and rushed to the comments section to share their thoughts.

Catherine shared a series of throwback snaps

"Divine. Mother and son. An unbreakable bond. I'm twice blessed, and the love we share is unlike anything I've ever known [love heart emojis]," penned one follower, and: "What beautiful photos. How nice to have experienced all this… and what is still to come! Happy birthday @dylan__douglas you have a star as a mother," wrote another.

Catherine has two children

"What a handsome young man he is," a third commented, as the final photo of the series showed Dylan in the present day, dressed in his graduation outfit.

Other sweet moments included Catherine and young Dylan cuddling on a sofa together, Dylan eagerly waiting to blow out his birthday candles and her son as a newborn swaddled in a white blanket.

Catherine and her husband Michael have been married for 21 years

Catherine has been married to her husband Michael Douglas, 77, for more than two decades. In a 2021 interview with WSJ Magazine, the actress said the secret to making their 21-year marriage last is having lots of fun together. She also shared that "constant love and respect" and maintaining a "sense of humour" are key to marital success.

They share two children together, Dylan and Carys, 19. Michael also has another son, Cameron, 42, from his first marriage.

