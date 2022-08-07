The title Kate Middleton's sister Pippa is set to inherit revealed Pippa married James Matthews in 2017

The Duchess of Cambridge and her younger sister Pippa are very close and share a lot in common – with Pippa recently emulating her sister by welcoming her third child.

Unlike her sister, Pippa isn't set to have a royal title one day but will inherit a title of her own thanks to her marriage to James Matthews, whose father is a Scottish Laird.

As The Express reports, this means that in future, following his father's death, James will inherit the courtesy title of Laird of Glen Affric, while Pippa will become Lady of Glen Affric.

Until then, the couple can call themselves James Matthews of Glen Affric and Mrs Matthews of Glen Affric.

Pippa married her husband in May 2017, in a lavish ceremony at St. Mark's Church in Englefield, Berkshire, which is near the Middleton family home.

Pippa and James tied the knot in 2017

Her older sister and Prince William were in attendance, as were Prince Harry and Princess Beatrice. The couple then went on to welcome a son and two daughters, with baby Rose being born just last month.

Sweetly, her father Michael Middleton confirmed the news that his youngest daughter is now a mum-of-three.

The doting grandfather verified to the Daily Mail's royal reporter Richard Eden that Pippa and her husband James Matthews recently welcomed a second daughter, although he declined to provide the little girl's name.

Pippa with her parents, Carole and Michael

The new arrival means that Michael and his wife Carole are now grandparents to three grandsons and three granddaughters, including the Cambridges' children Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four.

Pippa and James, meanwhile, also share their three-year-old son Arthur and one-year-old daughter Grace.

The busy mum kept the details of her third pregnancy very quiet, with the news only becoming apparent when she debuted her baby bump at the Queen's Platinum Party at the Palace celebration in June.

