Amanda Holden matches dresses with lookalike daughters on Sicilian holiday – see photo The TV star has two mini-mes!

Actress Amanda Holden has shared a beautiful holiday photo with her fans, giving a glimpse into her sunny Sicilian getaway with her family.

The Britain's Got Talent judge and Heart Radio presenter posted a new picture to her Instagram page on Monday, which showed herself walking with her daughters Lexi, 16, and Hollie, ten – and the trio all matched in pretty white dresses.

WATCH: Amanda and daughter Hollie do a TikTok trend

The star looked absolutely stunning in her white maxi dress, which was almost identical to her younger daughter Hollie's knee-length frock.

The mum and sisters all wore their long blonde hair in flowing down styles, looking just like they were on a photoshoot together.

Amanda, 51, captioned the snap: "All white?! #sicily"

Amanda with her daughters in Sicily

Amanda's fans adored the pictures, with one commenting: "This is perfection. Such a lovely family!" and another said, "What a beautiful picture of you and your girls. They sure take after their mama."

One follower pointed out that Amanda would soon be overtaken by both her daughters in height – Lexi is already taller than her famous mum, while Hollie is catching her up.

The fan wrote: "Bella Sicilia. It looks like you’ll soon be the shortest in the family like me."

Amanda and her eldest daughter Lexi in Greece

Amanda looks to be having a wonderful time away this summer with her husband Chris and their daughters.

Their Sicily break comes straight after a holiday in Greece, during which the star shared more photos of her gorgeous family. In one snap, Amanda posed for the camera with her eldest, Lexi.

The BGT judge captioned her post: "Me and my baby" followed by a kissing red lips emoji.

Her fans inundated the comment section with endless kind words, with one writing: "Growing up so fast, stunning pic" whilst a second penned: "Stunning picture of you both."

