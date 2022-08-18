7 best pregnancy pillows to combat back pain and support comfortability

Wondering what to expect when you're expecting? One major pregnancy issue for so many future mums is the struggle to get a good night's sleep. A comfortable, rested mummy-to-be is good for both you and baby – and one simple way to ease back pain and support your bump so you can get some rest is a body-supporting pregnancy pillow, whether c-shaped, u-shaped or adjustable.

RELATED: Game-changer gifts for new mums and expectant parents

What are the benefits of a pregnancy pillow?

What aren't the benefits of a pregnancy pillow?! Comfort, body, back and neck support, easing of back pain, simplifying side sleeping and even the psychological soothing nature of pregnancy pillows – it’s like being hugged all night! – make them worth the investment.

How to babyproof your home: 10 must-have products for mums and dads

11 fun gender reveal ideas for parents-to-be: Cakes, confetti balloons, cannons & more

Recommended by UK Midwives: Dreamgenii Pregnancy Pillow, £57.99, Mamas & Papas

According to the NHS, from 28 weeks on it is more dangerous for the baby if you sleep on your back, and it recommends supporting your bump with pillows and putting a pillow between your knees. Pregnancy pillows simplify sleep and bump support, giving you comfort without having to fuss around with multiple pillows.

Is a U- or C- shaped pregnancy pillow better?

It really depends on what your priorities are, because C and U-shaped pregnancy pillows each have their pros and cons. If you’re looking for something more portable and compact, you’ll want to look into C-shaped pillows, while a U-shaped pregnancy pillow will offer you full body support and comfort.

C shaped pregnancy pillows, which curve around your body, are more compact and optimal for side sleeping, which is recommended from 28 weeks on at the latest.

Kolbray C-shaped pregnancy pillow, £44.99 now £34.95, Amazon

U shaped pregnancy pillows go from head to toe along your body for full body support, are large and roomy and can be used for propping you up for side sleeping. The con for U-shaped pillows is that they can be so big that they’re not optimal for small beds or smaller spaces.

Kolbray U Shape Pregnancy Pillow, was £44.99 now £39.99, Amazon

Best C shaped pregnancy pillow

The PharMeDoc C-shaped pregnancy pillow, with a 100% Organic Cotton cover, is Amazon's most popular, notching up a 4-6-star overall Amazon rating with over 35,000 five-star marks.

PharMeDoc CeeCee Pillow was £59.99 now £42.45 / $49.95, Amazon

Overall ratings by feature are – Softness: 4.8; Comfort: 4.7; Support: 4.5; Pain relief: 4.4.

One spouse who bought the pillow said: “Thoroughly recommend, it's a good size, really firm and filled with padding and the carry case will be really helpful for when we make trips to the in-laws static caravan for mini breaks. If we could give it more stars we would!

“Update, we bought a second one because we loved it so much! Now I have one to help with my back and neck issues too!”

Best U shaped pregnancy pillow

12ft maternity pillow, was £34.99 now £27.99, For Your Little One

If you're looking for a quality pillow at an excellent prince, this 12ft maternity pillow from For Your LIttle One is a fab choice. It’s designed for head to toe support of spine, joints and muscles and is covered in super soft anti-allergic fabric. As one reviewer said, “It’s life saver at night, super comfy and even get complaints off [my] partner because apparently the pillow gets more hugs than he does!”

Best rated pregnancy pillow

bbhugme Pregnancy Pillow, £153, John Lewis

SHOP NOW

If you can’t decide between a C or U-shaped pregnancy pillow, the Scandinavian-created bbhugme pregnancy pillow, designed by chiropractors, is completely adjustable when it comes to both firmness and shape, so it will take you from first trimester to even after baby arrives. From Vogue Williams to Millie Mackintosh, it is celebrity favourite, and you can shop it in multiple colours at JoJo Maman Bebe, Mamas and Papas and John Lewis, where it has a sterling 4.9-star rating. One reviewer called it “a game changer” and “the best pregnancy Item I've bought!”

Best pregnancy pillow for back pain

If you have suffered from back problems pre-pregnancy, or are experiencing back pain as your bump grows, a good pregnancy pillow is key to help alleviate discomfort while resting or sleeping.

RELATED: Best mattresses for back pain that reviewers say are worth every penny

Leachco Snoogle Chic Total Body Pillow, £166.36, Amazon

Designed by a registered nurse and mom, the Leachco Snoogle can be used in multiple positions to help ease back pain. “Stop looking - just order it now!” enthused one Amazon reviewer. “Can I give this 6 stars?” Another shopper wrote that it “helped a ton with my horrible pregnancy back pain”. “I can’t say enough good things.. wish I had ordered sooner!”

At what month do you need a pregnancy pillow?

It’s never too early to start using a pregnancy pillow! Some, for example those who suffered with chronic back pain before pregnancy, start to use it from the very start. That said, generally pregnant people start using a pillow when their belly is getting big enough to make it uncomfortable to sleep and / or change positions in bed – from around Week 20 on.

It’s also best to not sleep on your back all night when you’re well into your pregnancy so a pregnancy pillow will help keep you positioned safely and comfortably.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.