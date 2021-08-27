How to babyproof your home: 10 must-have products for mums and dads

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

New parents have so much to think about before their baby's arrival – what pram is suitable, where to shop for the best cot, and more. But what about how to make your home suitable for your little one when they start to move around?

You may have around six months before your baby begins to crawl, but there are some things you might want to change around the house before you even get back from the hospital.

From stair gates to cupboard locks and non-slip rug mats, we've taken a look at the best products to help babyproof your home.

WATCH: Ola and James Jordan baby-proof their home

Your coffee table or dining room table may not have crossed your mind as a potential hazard, but they can be the perfect height for young children to bang their heads on. Prevent accidental bumps and injuries with these clear corner protectors.

Corner protectors, £5.94, Amazon

Any unused plug sockets should be covered if you want to prevent curious kids poking their fingers in potential electrical hazards.

Plug socket protectors, £6.99, Amazon

Whether you've got cleaning products under the sink or delicate crockery in a low cupboard, these magnetic safety locks will keep everything where it should be and prevent your child from hurting themselves. Plus, they're invisible and only require a key to open.

Magnetic cupboard locks, £18.95, Amazon

Burnt fingers or hands won't weigh on your mind if you invest in a self-adhesive oven lock.

Oven lock, £6.50, Amazon

Ever thought about attaching your furniture to the wall? From chest of drawers to mirrors, new parents can make sure nothing has the potential to fall and harm their little one with this simple anchor strap kit.

Pack of 10 furniture anchor straps, £8.99, Amazon

The last thing you want when holding your newborn or toddler is to lose your footing. Secure any rugs with a non-slip mat for peace of mind.

Non-slip rug mat, £10.99, Amazon

Stair gates will become parents' best friends once their toddlers start moving – one at the top and bottom of the stairs can prevent falls and accidents.

Stairgate, £24.79, Amazon

If you have an open fire or log burner, a fire guard can help keep young children at a safe distance.

Fire guard, £33.99, Amazon

A low-level TV stand can spell disaster for parents, but heavy-duty straps can secure your TV to the back of a cabinet to prevent it from falling over.

TV straps, £8.99, Amazon

Childproof your door and window handles with easy-to-install safety locks – no tools or drilling required.

Safety locks, £7.95, Amazon

