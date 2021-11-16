Angelina Jolie looks identical to daughter Shiloh in stunning new photo The resemblance is uncanny

Angelina Jolie has got some very strong genes and a new snapshot of her shows her daughter Shiloh has inherited them.

The star, 46, appeared in a social media post on her Eternals co-star, Salma Hayek's, Instagram and fans had to do a double-take as she looks so much like the 15-year-old.

In the photo, Angelina was sitting with Salma, Samuel L. Jackson and her @eternals sisters and looked so fresh-faced.

Shiloh has stepped out with her famous mom and siblings recently to appear on the red carpet for the Eternals premieres.

With every outing, she appears to look more and more like Angelina.

The actress shares her six children - Maddox, 20, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and 13-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox - with ex-husband, Brad Pitt, and recently opened up about parenthood amid their ongoing custody battle.

Angelina put on a youthful display

She made a relatable confession about her parenting style when she told People.

"I'm not a perfect parent by any means. Every day I feel like I'm more aware of everything I don't do right. And I'm pretty tough on myself, because I feel often, 'Am I doing the right thing? Did I say the right thing?'"

Speaking of her children, Angelina added: "They're pretty great people, and because there's so many of them, I think they've had a very significant effect on each other.

Shiloh is her mother's twin

"It's not like I'm the head of anything. I'm very honest with my kids. And I'm very human with my kids."

Angelina and Brad met on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith in 2004. They dated for ten years before tying the knot in 2014, but just two years later, the actress filed for divorce citing "irreconcilable differences".

Their divorce was finalised in 2019, but the pair are still locked in a custody battle.

