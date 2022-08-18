David Muir's 'squad' - who are the very special family members in his life? The news anchor is a very good influence

David Muir's personal life is regularly the source of conversation amongst his fans, as the World News Tonight anchor is notoriously private.

But while the TV journalist is believed to be single and never married, it doesn't mean that he doesn't have some very special people in his life.

David Muir makes endearing show of support for Kelly Ripa and her daughter

David is a huge influence on a number of children in his family and beyond.

Due to his blended family - he has an older sister, Rebecca Muir, and two younger step-siblings from his father's second marriage - David is an uncle to a whole host of nieces and nephews, who he calls his "squad".

David Muir's mom is the epitome of glam in photo alongside her famous son

David Muir shares new vacation photo during time away from work

Just last year the ABC anchor shared some joyous family news concerning one of them as he revealed he was a "proud uncle" after watching his niece, Finan Malcolm, finally graduate from Cornell University after a year of waiting due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

David calls his nieces and nephews his 'squad'

He also delighted fans with a photo of his lookalike nephew, who shares his passion for vintage cars.

But it's not only the children in his direct family who David is close to as he has a great bond with Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' family including their three children, Joaquin, Lola and Michael.

David Muir, Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager all receive Emmy nominations

David Muir opens up about childhood and career origin in rare interview

David regularly shares his support for their offspring, including when their middle child, Lola, released her first single, a song titled Paranoia Silverlining.

David is also very supportive and close to Kelly Ripa and her family

David gave a sweet shout out to the aspiring singer to his half a million Instagram followers. "Proud of you @theyoungestyoung."

Kelly has also spoken about the close bond they have and passionately regards David as family.

The dashing star also has a beloved dog, Axel, who he absolutely adores. His gundog is a firm fixture on David's Instagram feed and they make a pretty handsome pair.

