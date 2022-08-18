Camila Alves celebrates the daughter and sons she shares with Matthew McConaughey - see beautiful photo The couple moved away from Hollywood

Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey may have A-list status, but nothing is more important than raising the three children they share.

After making the move from Los Angeles to Texas, the brood have been embracing all that nature has to offer, and it suits them.

The model recently took to Instagram to celebrate their offspring, Levi, 14, Vida, 12, and Livingston, nine.

In the image, Camila had her children lined up with their hands on the shoulder of the sibling in front of them.

They were silhouetted as they posed by the sea at sunset and the photo was stunning.

She simply captioned it: "9, 12, 14," referencing the ages of her kids.

The post came not long after Matthew and Camila's oldest child turned 14.

Matthew and Camila's children are loving life in Texas

At the time, Camila gushed about their firstborn with a sweet tribute: "Time flies… whatever it is that brings you joy experience fully as that exact experience will never happen again," she began.

"Levi just turned 14 the other day!!" she added. "He changed my life forever and keeps on doing it for the better! Thank you my love! Vida in this picture, 12 now, and look her admiration to her little brother Livingston, age 9 now… time flies."

The couple are also very close to Matthew's mom - pictured with the family

Fans adore seeing photos of the family and regularly comment with kind words such as, "beautiful," and, "so sweet," when they get a glimpse into their lives.

They both love parenthood and Matthew opened up about his family role to People magazine.

"The only thing I ever knew I wanted to be was a father," he said. "And it's remained the pinnacle for me. Being a dad was always my only dream. ... I can't think of anything being more important."

