Cameron Diaz approaches 50 and makes bold statement about family life and daughter Raddix

Cameron Diaz has a big birthday coming her way but she's certainly not sad about it. The actress is approaching her 50th later this month and she's happier than ever.

Rather than complaining about aging, Cameron sees it in a positive light and says it's a blessing not a curse.

So much so that she now says she's determined to live for another 60 years to make the very most of her family including her husband, Benji Madden, and their daughter, Raddix.

"The whole concept of aging has just changed completely, even in the last ten years," she told Goop. "It’s totally opened up. I’m excited. I've got 50 or 60 years to go. I want to live to be 110, since I've got a young child."

She continued: "I think you have this amazing moment in your 40s where you appreciate who your parents are, and I want to have that moment with her. To be there with her in her 40s."

Cameron and Benji are proud parents to their daughter Raddix

The pair welcomed their only child in December 2019 and Cameron doesn't have a problem being older than her other mommy friends.

"I'm the oldest mom in my group of girlfriends with kids, and it’s great," she said. "I'm lucky to be my age, lucky to have those girlfriends, lucky to have my daughter, lucky to have all the support I do raising her."

Cameron and Benji are fiercely private when it comes to their family life, and welcomed their little girl in secret.

Cameron is embracing the aging process

They made the surprise announcement in January 2020 with a statement which read: "While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one's privacy.

"So we won't be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!!"

