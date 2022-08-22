Alesha Dixon shares her top children's books

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

She is best known for her singing and TV career but Alesha Dixon is also passionate about children's reading and she is in the process of writing her seventh book.

As our celebrity guest-editor for HELLO's digital 'Back to School' issue, we asked the Britain's Got Talent judge to recommend a reading list for children.

She tells HELLO!: "When I was a young girl at school, reading books was something I liked because I loved reading but I never felt like I saw myself within those books.

"I don’t want my daughters to feel like that. And I’m a bit of a don’t like something, then do it yourself kind of girl! I'm currently writing my seventh children's book, which will be out in 2023."

Here are Alesha Dixon's top children book picks...

Girls Rule

Girls Rule, from £4.50, Amazon

My latest book is an empowering, funny story about the daughter of the country's first Black woman prime minister and her rivalry with the daughter of her mum's new boyfriend when they all move into No.10.

Star Switch

Star Switch, from £6.15, Amazon

My first standalone book after the Lightning Girl series is a glam, fun story about the world's number one pop star swapping lives with her number one fan.

The Elemental Detectives

The Elemental Detectives, from £7.99, Amazon

A stunning, page-turning fantasy adventure for 9+ - full of magic and riddles and two brave kids trying to solve the mystery of the millennium…

Future Hero: Race to Fire Mountain

Future Hero: Race to Fire Mountain, from £5.95, Amazon

When Jarell discovers that the fantasy world he is obsessed with doodling is actually real, he is launched into an incredible adventure. Ulfrika, the land of his ancestors, is in trouble and he is the hero they need. Perfect for readers of 7+.

Tom Gates: Random Acts of Fun

Tom Gates: Random Acts of Fun, from £7.00, Amazon

The brilliant latest book in the Tom Gates series, packed with pictures, doodles and laughs! Tom's stuck at home with a fractured ankle and needs to think of fun things he can do so, like inventing a secret language with his best friend…

The Baddies

The Baddies, from £6.49, Amazon

The amazing new picture book by legends Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler! The Baddies are the meanest, nastiest ghost, witch and troll in the land. They just adore being bad, and fight over who is the worst. When a little girl moves into a nearby cottage, the Baddies can't wait to scare her out of her wits. But the little girl quickly shows them that you don't have to be big to be brave, and baddies don't always win.

The World's Worst Pets

The World's Worst Pets, from £7.00, Amazon

From David Walliams, ten hilarious stories about the worst behaved animals in the world. Think the Grimms’ tales meets the Beano.

Lightning Girl

Lightning Girl, from £5.03, Amazon

My first children’s book! A laugh-out-loud, high-voltage, action-packed adventure series starring an ordinary girl called Aurora Beam who can suddenly shoot bolts of lightning from her fingers!

Lightning Girl: Superhero Squad

Lightning Girl: Superhero Squad, from £6.15, Amazon

Aurora Beam attends a global gathering of superheroes, but there’s rivalries and sabotage threatening to cause chaos!

Lightning Girl: Secret Supervillain

Lightning Girl: Secret Supervillain, from £6.99, Amazon

A dangerous villain has stolen the Beam family’s precious stone and may destroy it to flick the switch off on Aurora’s powers forever!

