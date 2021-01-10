We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

David Walliams has unveiled the heartwarming way he is helping children learn during the third coronavirus lockdown.

With more school closures, children are once again forced to learn remotely – a challenge that has been keenly felt by both parents and teachers.

But Britain's Got Talent judge David told his Twitter followers that many teachers have reached out to him for help during this difficult time.

"Once again I’ve had many teachers asking me if they can use my children’s stories to make online videos for their pupils during lockdown. The answer is YES! Please go ahead & use my books in whatever way you want. I am delighted that they will be enjoyed. David x," he wrote.

David's followers complimented him on his generosity, with one follower writing: "My daughter and all her classmates have been reading along 'Code Name Bananas' with their teacher this week during their online catch-ups. It’s been wonderful to see her still enjoying storytime, and lots of laughs."

A second added: "You are a true gentleman with a kind heart and I applaud you! Too many attempting to profiteer from this pandemic."

David has penned numerous children's books, including The Boy in the Dress, Gangsta Granny, and, most recently, Code Name Bananas, which is set in 1940 during the Second World War. He has sold over 37 millions copies of his books worldwide – impressive!

During an appearance on Lorraine, the Little Britain star explained how he likes to test his material out on his son Alfred, whom he shares with ex-wife Lara Stone.

"The good thing is that my son is now seven, so there is an opportunity for me to try out things, especially things like titles on him," he shared.

"I'll go, 'Do you think Code Name Bananas is a good title, do you think that's funny, can you ask your friends at school?' It's good to be able to test things out on kids as much as possible."

That said, David confessed Alfred is not the biggest fan of his dad's work. "I say, 'Would you like to read daddy's books tonight?' And he is like, 'No! No!' He is not that interested," he added.

