Why Lambrook won't be the last school for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis The Cambridges have big decisions to make

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are getting ready to start their new school Lambrook in Berkshire, as the family move to the Royal Windsor Estate.

MORE: The Cambridge children's new school has an impressive feature to make them feel right at home

The prestigious school for 620 boys and girls sits on 53 acres of stunning countryside and offers the royal trio an excellent education. However, Lambrook won't be the last school the Cambridge children attend before they go to university, or whichever route they decide on.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Charlotte's first day at school

A look at the Lambrook website reveals that the school teaches children up until age 13, which means George, Charlotte and Louis will need to be educated elsewhere for their GCSEs and A-levels.

The website says: "From 1860 to the present day, we have been nurturing boys and girls from the ages of 3 through to 13, giving them 'feathers to fly', ensuring that they enter senior school life as confident, outgoing, intelligent and creative young people."

MORE: Why Princess Charlotte's new school fees are 6k more than Prince Louis'

READ: Kate Middleton's surprising parenting hack when travelling proves she's just like us

Lambrook school in Berkshire

We wonder where William and Kate will decide to school their three children post-Lambrook?

Prince George will have four years at Lambrook School before he leaves for the next stage of his education. It's likely that his parents already have him on a list for his future senior school or are thinking about where to send him.

The Cambridge children

Prince William attended the very exclusive Eton College in Windsor, which takes boys from age 13 to 18.

We can well imagine George following in his father's footsteps to the school, which is nearby the family's new home in the grounds of Windsor Castle, where the Queen resides. Prince Louis could also join William at Eton.

Eton College in Windsor

As for Princess Charlotte, her mother Kate was schooled at the private Marlborough College in Wiltshire, halfway between Windsor and Bristol. If Charlotte did attend senior school there, it is possible she would board, as the journey takes over an hour.

A closer option for Charlotte would be St Mary's School in Ascot, near Windsor. Charlotte's relative Lady Louise Windsor, daughter of Prince Edward, attended the school so it already has the royal seal of approval.

Like this story? Sign up to the HELLO! Family Hub newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.