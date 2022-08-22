Prince William and Duchess Kate 'spend £2k' on new school uniforms for George, Charlotte and Louis - details The Cambridge kids are off to a new school – but ouch, that bill!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are preparing for their three children to start a new school this September, the private Lambrook School in Berkshire – and the uniform bill is fairly eyewatering.

The family are moving home from Kensington Palace to Adelaide Cottage on the Queen's Windsor Estate, so have chosen to enrol Prince George, age nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, five, at the prestigious prep school near Ascot.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Charlotte's first day at school

In a statement, Kensington Palace said: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have today announced that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will attend Lambrook School in Berkshire from September 2022.

“Their Royal Highnesses are hugely grateful to Thomas’s Battersea where George and Charlotte have had a happy start to their education since 2017 and 2019 respectively and are pleased to have found a school for all three of their children which shares a similar ethos and values to Thomas's."

The Cambridge children

For us regular parents, the annual uniform bill can be hard to swallow, and then there's the countless jumpers and PE items that get lost and need to replaced throughout the year – so the royal kids' new uniform cost has really made us gulp.

Billings & Edmonds is the stockist for Lambrook, and a look at their online store reveals the price of the school's uniform for the Pre-Prep and Prep departments.

The Lambrook school blazer

We looked at the uniform and sports kit lists for Pre-Prep Boys (Prince Louis), Prep Boys (Prince George) and Prep Girls (Princess Charlotte) and also included the optional items when we added up the total cost. We did not include sports shoes, trainers, hockey sticks, name tapes or hair accessories in our calculations.

The Pre-Prep Boys' uniform and sports kit that Louis will need comes to approximately £450.

The Prep Boys' uniform and sports kit for George adds up to roughly £850, while the Prep Girls' uniform and sports kit for Charlotte is around £700.

For all three children, the Lambook uniform total cost is about £2000, should the Cambridges purchase the entire uniform list from the Billings & Edmonds website.

This price could be higher if buying more of a particular item eg school shirts, or less if William and Kate decide against buying the optional items.

The Lambrook skirt

The Lambrook uniform is extremely smart and we can just picture the royal children in it.

The main colours are navy blue and dark green. Both boys' and girls' shirts are a green and white check pattern, while girls wear a navy, green and white kilt skirt. The school blazer is navy, while the summer dress is a pretty navy and white check.

There's a fair amount of sportswear on the uniform lists and the children will be taking lessons in cricket, rugby, hockey, swimming and football.

We can't wait to see the Cambridge children in their new uniforms – they're going to look so cute!

