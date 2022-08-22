The Cambridge children's new school has an impressive feature to make them feel right at home The royal children will be starting a new school soon

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have announced they are sending their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to Lambrook School in Berkshire this September. While starting a new school can be a daunting time for any child, there's one element in particular that will make them feel right at home.

Lambrook School has its very own bee farm on site, and the children will be well used to beehives as they have them at their countryside home, Anmer Hall in Norfolk.

Duchess Kate revealed all during a previous visit to the Natural History Museum in South Kensington. The royal brought along a pot of homemade honey, and explained it was a blend made by the bees at her countryside home.

She told the kids: "Every time you see a bee; say thank you so much because they make delicious honey."

Lambrook School have their own beehives

The children's grandfather, Prince Charles, is also a keen beekeeper. The Queen's son has hives at Highgrove in Gloucestershire and at Birkhall on the Balmoral estate in Aberdeenshire.

The children are now enrolled at Lambrook School

Lambrook School is set within 52 acres of stunning grounds and other amazing features at the school include a 9-hole golf course and an on-site chapel.

Duchess Kate even makes her own honey

The children are not only encouraged academically, but also in their vocational subjects such as performing arts and sports. Every Monday afternoon they have time dedicated to these sorts of activities to help them become well rounded pupils.

There are weekly and flexible boarding options available for students, meaning the Cambridge children could stay at their family home and travel to school each day as they did at their school in London.

After the announcement, Jonathan Perry, Headmaster at Lambrook School, said: "We are delighted that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will be joining us this coming September and very much look forward to welcoming the family, as well as all of our new pupils, to our school community.”

Princess Charles has a passion for bees too

The change in schools comes as the family have relocated out of the UK capital and settled at Adelaide Cottage on the Queen's Windsor estate.

It is believed Prince William and Duchess Kate will retain their London residence though for occasional stopovers and work purposes.

