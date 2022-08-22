Kate Middleton's surprising parenting hack when travelling proves she's just like us The Duchess knows how to keep her children calm on flights

The Duchess of Cambridge has proved on several occasions that her parenting techniques for her and Prince William's three young children are just like any other parent.

MORE: Supernanny reacts to Duchess Kate's parenting of cheeky Prince Louis - and it's not what you'd expect

From her calm and collected response to Prince Louis' cheeky antics at the Jubilee, to keeping Princess Charlotte entertained at the Commonwealth Games this summer, the mother-of-three has even been praised for her "impressive" parenting style by Jo Frost, AKA Supernanny.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Middleton and Prince William's parenting rules revealed

In a video shared to TikTok on Sunday evening, The Duchess of Cambridge was spotted disembarking a commercial flight on Sunday with two of her children, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four.

It is believed that Prince William travelled separately from his wife with their eldest child Prince George, nine.

READ: Kate Middleton's distraction technique to keep Prince Louis in check revealed

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge often travel with their children

"On a flight to Scotland, Kate Middleton, both kids, nanny and security 2 rows in front of me," wrote the TikTok user. "Could get a private jet or helicopter but keeping it simple, flying economy."

Revealing the way the Duchess kept her kids entertained during the short flight, the user added: "She even got up half way through the flight to get her daughter's iPad."

MORE: Prince William and Kate Middleton's 22 royal parenting tricks for George, Charlotte & Louis

LOOK: Duchess Kate and Prince William's school night dinners for their three children are so relatable

"And yes she was stunning, even gave me a smile while looking back at row behind her to talk to her son," they said.

Any parent can relate to the pre-flight anxiety associated with flying with children. Flights can often result in children having to sit still for long periods of time in an environment they're not comfortable with, which can lead to tears and tantrums.

AMAZON BESTSELLER

2021 Apple iPad, was £479, now £459, Amazon

Duchess Kate reached for Princess Charlotte's iPad to keep her seven-year-old entertained on the flight, a method many parents use when comforting their children by enabling them to watch films or play games.

During a chat with a technology executive at an event back in 2014 at New York’s Empire State Building, Prince William revealed that his son Prince George also enjoys playing on the Apple device.

Keen to keep the iPad as a treat, Prince William revealed that Prince George "in particular" loves computer games. But he said they try to "regulate screen time" at home.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.