Why Prince William and Duchess Kate's weekends will change when their children start Lambrook George and Charlotte will be busy bees

September sees a new start for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their three children as they move to the Windsor estate and enroll Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in a new school.

The private co-educational Lambrook School in Berkshire near Ascot is the Cambridge children's new school, and as well as offering a vast academic and sporting schedule during the week, there are also weekend commitments.

Yes, it looks like William and Kate's weekends are about to change for the foreseeable future, as Lambrook requires its Prep pupils to attend on Saturday as well.

Being in Pre-Prep, four-year-old Prince Louis escapes Saturday school for the time being, however, it appears that his siblings Charlotte and George must attend.

Lambrook's website states: "Saturday School takes place each week, followed by an afternoon of sports fixtures for all pupils in Year 5 and above."

It seems then that both Charlotte and George will need to be in school each Saturday mornings, while George, who is going into Year 5, will also have sporting events on Saturday afternoons.

The school website says of their sporting offering: "At Prep level, pupils take part in football, rugby, hockey, athletics, netball and cricket. Cricket and football are now both compulsory for our girls and we have had some fantastic success in these disciplines." Lambrook also offers golf, lacrosse, trampolining, badminton, squash, tennis, swimming, basketball and skiing.

With Monday to Saturdays now reserved for school, the Cambridge family will only have Sundays off together, which isn't much time to go away for the weekend. We know the fivesome enjoy taking breaks to their Norfolk bolthole Anmer Hall.

One saving grace though is the long school holidays that come with private education.

At Lambrook, pupils get three weeks off for Christmas, three for Easter and two months off in the summer - as well as their shorter half-term breaks - so we're sure the Cambridges will take advantage of this time to enjoy holidays together.

