Charlotte Hawkins' mini-me daughter Ella Rose presents live on GMB – watch

Charlotte Hawkins invited her daughter Ella Rose, 7, to interview George Ezra live on Good Morning Britain on Monday, and she proved that she's a pro just like her mum!

"We have a far superior interviewer who is waiting in the wings," introduced Charlotte and her young daughter stepped out on to set to quiz George Ezra on his music, and she did so in an eloquent fashion.

WATCH: The awkward moment Charlotte Hawkins gets corrected by a guest

Her well-thought-out questions included: "How do you come up with what to put in your songs?" and "Which one is your favourite?" George explained that he loves playing Green Green Grass to live audiences, and Ella Rose revealed he was her favourite too.

When it comes to the songs, George compared it to writing stories and he said he "has fun seeing what words go together."

Charlotte's daughter Ella Rose showcased her presenting duties

Ella Rose was wearing an adorable rainbow striped dress for her presenting debut, and we're sure she'll become a daytime fashion icon just like her mother.

Meanwhile, Charlotte was looking as chic as ever in a red sleeveless dress with a figure-flattering cut featuring a high neck and a belt.

The blonde beauty wore her hair in perfect curls and kept her beauty look simple for the morning show.

Charlotte usually keeps her daughter out of the limelight, so this was a big moment for the seven-year-old to be appearing on national television.

When GMB shared the clip on Twitter, it was met with a great reaction, praising both Ella Rose and George. "Best interviewer GMB have had on for years, she didn’t interrupt all the time either," joked one fan and: "Well done Ella Rose. That was a cracking interview," penned another.

A third commented: "George was so kind when interviewed by Ella Rose. A beautiful person inside and out."

